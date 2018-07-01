US Policy For Regime Change In Iran Is ‘Based On Lies & Will Fail’

The US and its “great deceivers” have failed in their attempts to bring regime change to Iran because their policy is based on “absolute lies,”according to American political analyst Scott Bennett

The former US military psychological warfare officer, made the remarks in an interview regarding Saturdays address by Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, at an event held by notorious MKO terrorists in Paris.

Press TV reports: Addressing the annual rally, the former New York mayor and White House cyber security adviser called for regime change in Iran and said he would like “to have this convention in Tehran” next year.

Speaking to Press TV on Sunday, Bennett said the appearance at the event by Giuliani was a failed attempt to “bolster this propaganda line that Iranian people are oppressed and in need of government/regime change” and another example of “a long list of diabolical, failed, ruinous policies that we see spanning Libya, Iraq and now Syria.”

Giuliani was one of 33 senior US officials and military brass at this year’s conference on Saturday, The Guardian reported. He was one of a long line of American conservative hawks to attend the annual event.

The MKO was once listed as a terrorist organization in the US and Europe and is still widely viewed as a Marxist cult built around the personality of its leader, Maryam Rajavi.

The terrorist group is further detested for collaborating with the former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein during his war on Iran in the 1980s and killing as many as 12,000 Iranians in a violent campaign of assassinations and bombings.

Calling Giuliani’s claims of lack of freedom in Iran as an “absolute lie,” Bennett said his own personal experience from a recent trip to Iran showed how far from reality the US claims of popular unrest and dissatisfaction were.

“In nowhere of my entire journey of Iran did I see anything remotely reflecting any sort of dissatisfaction with the religious establishment or the government establishment,” he added.

“So this old line of propaganda that Iran is an oppressive, tyrannical regime that is some sort of a monstrous, religious, dominating fascist state is an absolute falsity; it’s a lie,” Bennett further argued.

The analyst called people like Giuliani, US National Security Advisor John Bolton and other Trump administration officials who dissipated such anti-Iran lies as “great deceivers” who also lied about the September 11, 2001 attacks and the so-called war on terror that came after them.

“So it shouldn’t surprise us when we see these people again standing out there trying to expand the American Empire and this economic hegemony agenda,” Bennett said.

According to Bennett, Tehran could overcome US efforts to weaken it in two ways: By seeking to establish economic ties with Russia and China to offset US sanctions while advocating for its legal rights through international organizations.

“I think Iran is in a unique position to be the liberator of mankind through standing up to this hegemonic empire and presenting the truth,” he concluded.