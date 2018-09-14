US Suddenly More Concerned About Civilians Than Getting Rid Of Al-Qaeda In Syria

Now that Al-Qaeda’s last major foothold in Syria is under threat, the US has suddenly become deeply concerned about civilians that could be caught in the crossfire.

Their concern is such that Washington has threatened that even a conventional attack on Idlib, a province branded “a terrorist nest” By Russia, could result in military action from the US and its allies.

Syrian government forces are reportedly preparing to liberate the northwestern province from the terrorists.

RT reports: Idlib, it seems, is different: The US military has always found a way to justify its anti-terrorism operations – even in urban areas. In fact, as Nicolas J. S. Davies, author of ‘Blood On Our Hands: The American Invasion and Destruction of Iraq’, told RT, the US military continues to loosen its rules of engagement so that its bombing campaigns don’t run into any red tape.

“The Obama administration had already loosened rules of engagement in the war against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq to permit more killing of civilians in the bombing campaign the US conducted,” Davies said.

“They expended over 100,000 bombs and missiles to destroy cities like Raqqa and Mosul. President Trump has reportedly loosened rules of engagement further.”

RT’s Igor Zhdanov looks into how the US approach in fighting terrorists differs depending on the region – or the motive

Meanwhile, Washington’s threats to take military action to deter a Syrian assault on the terrorist held province has prompted Fox News host Tucker Carlson to ask the obvious question:

Why would the US bomb a country to protect terrorists?

Tucker Carlson: More than 10k rebels in that province are believed to be allied with Al-Qaeda. So that would mean that 17 years after 9/11, America could soon find itself bombing a country to protect Al-Qaeda sympathizers. Why would we do that? #Syriapic.twitter.com/ciz6IV9v3f — Walid (@walid970721) September 13, 2018

So 17 years after the September 11 terrorist attacks, the US is using its military might to shield, rather than eradicate, Al-Qaeda.