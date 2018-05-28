Vaccines Cause Sociopathic Behavior, Study Says

A recent study published in the journal ‘Brain, Behavior, and Immunity‘ reveals that vaccinations decrease emotion recognition, increasing the risk of sociopathic behavior in humans.

The May 6, 2018 study, entitled, “Low-grade inflammation decreases emotion recognition – Evidence from the vaccination model of inflammation” warns that inflammation of the brain (caused by vaccines) has a profound affect on a persons mental state.

Naturalblaze.com reports: The connection between vaccination comes because vaccines are well known to cause inflammation in recipients, particularly children, that ranges from the moderate levels to outright fatal. Indeed, this inflammation side effect is the reason why researchers used vaccinations to induce inflammation in male test subjects during the course of the experiment.

The researchers write,

The ability to adequately interpret the mental state of another person is key to complex human social interaction. Recent evidence suggests that this ability, considered a hallmark of ‘theory of mind’ (ToM), becomes impaired by inflammation. However, extant supportive empirical evidence is based on experiments that induce not only inflammation but also induce discomfort and sickness, factors that could also account for temporary social impairment. Hence, an experimental inflammation manipulation was applied that avoided this confound, isolating effects of inflammation and social interaction.

The research team ultimately concluded that the study they conducted supports the hypothesis that “immune activation” impairs “theory of mind.” They write,

By utilizing an inflammation-induction procedure that avoided concurrent sicknesses or symptoms in a double-blinded design, the present study provides further support for the hypothesis that immune activation impairs ToM. Such impairment may provide a mechanistic link explaining social-cognitive deficits in psychopathologies that exhibit low-grade inflammation, such as major depression.

While not directly an experiment on the effects vaccines have on the ability to function at a full cognitive and emotional level, there is some evidence to be gained by the results of this study. After all, one of the many noticeable side effects of vaccines is an impaired cognitive and social capability.

As more and more evidence emerges proving what vaccine critics have been saying for years, it is no surprise that vaccine nazis and Big Pharma can only resort to simplistic propaganda and censorship.