Venezuelans Mock Jim Carrey’s ‘Dumb’ Support Of Socialism

Jim Carrey’s ardent support for socialism has come under fire by real Venezuelans, who say the entitled Hollywood star doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

“We have to say yes to socialism — to the word and everything,” Carrey said last week on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” show. “We have to stop apologizing.”

Ilovemyfreedom.org reports: His comments received stiff backlash from Venezuelan journalist Laureano Márquez.

In an article published in the Venezuelan outlet Runrunes, Márquez argued that socialism is the root cause of the country’s current state of crisis.

“Dear Jim, I admire you a lot, but sometimes it seems that the inability of Hollywood stars to understand politics is directly proportional to their talent,” Marquez began his column.

“I read that…you said: ‘We have to say yes to socialism, to the word [‘socialism’] and to everything.’ Perhaps for you, as for all humanity, the word ‘socialism’ sounds beautiful,” he continued.

As reported by Fox news, Marquez went on to explain that while many define socialism as “the antithesis of selfishness, synonym of concern for others…support for the weakest and their needs, of seeking health and education for all,” in reality he believes socialism today has “deep threats.”

“[In] Venezuela, what we find is just that our regime is not – for God’s sake – the antithesis of selfishness,” he wrote Wednesday. “In Venezuela, dear Jim, from what I have just told you, there is no equitable distribution of wealth; wealth is concentrated, as rarely before in our history, in very few hands.”

Marquez went on to explain that people in Venezuela are “at God’s mercy” and are fleeing the country “however way they can” as they do not have access to medication, food or other basic needs.

“[This is] a tragedy that is compounded by the denial of a regime that claims that the population has never been better.”