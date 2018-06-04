US Veterans Find Pedophile Child Trafficking Camp With Graves In Tuscon, AZ

Veterans On Patrol, a group of veterans who visit bridges and camps to assist the homeless, stumbled across what appears to be a holding encampment for pedophiles trafficking children in Tuscon, Arizona on Sunday.

Live streaming the sickening discovery, Veterans On Patrol’s Lewis Arthur described finding trees with restraints, children’s toys, a cave with a dresser, condoms, child pornography, and more.

Reports from people who are investigating the area say the veterans have found graves and they are trying to get police to assist with cadaver dogs. Combs with blond hair in them have also been found, according to early reports, indicating this may not be a Mexican or Central America trafficking hub.

Local authorities have been alerted, and local media has started covering the story, however this story cannot be allowed to be swept up the carpet. This has got to go viral. Anybody in the area must call TV stations to make sure this story gets maximum exposure.

Gateway Pundit report: In the middle of the desert, they found trees with restraints on them at the site, children’s clothing, a baby crib and stroller, an outdoor bathroom, pornographic material, hair dye and a five feet tall underground cave that had a dresser and crates. The cave the was not big enough for an adult, but a child could easily fit inside.

“The solar lights are what gave it away. If we hadn’t been walking on the right trail we would have never seen it, we would have walked right past it,” one of the veterans, Lewis Arthur, told Arizona local affiliate KOLD. “And we are right there and our city is right there, our children are right there and it’s not my problem if it’s not in my backyard. Now it’s in our backyard.”

After finding the encampment, the a homeless advocacy group notified Veterans For Children Rescue, “a non-profit organization whose mission is to assist law enforcement and Non-Governmental Organizations to eliminate Domestic Minor Sex Trafficking,” according to the organization’s website.

“I didn’t expect to see something this heinous and inhumane this close,” Craig Sawyer, founder of Veterans For Children, said. “I served in the military to keep things like this from happening here, that’s why I risked my security, so nobody here would have to put up with this.”

Sawyer, a Marine sniper and a member of Navy SEAL Team Six, founded Veterans 4 Child Rescue Foundation in 2017 and has since dedicated his life to raising awareness about child sex slavery, rescuing victims and putting child sex traffickers behind bars. He works with police departments to run covert operations across the country and recruited an elite force with world class skill sets — former FBI, CIA, Delta Force and Seal Team 6 — to extract victims and thin the herd of sex traffickers.

They did not find anyone at the site, Sawyer said, but it looked like someone had been there about 10 days earlier.

Sawyer said he has “heard of rooms full of kids in houses and basements and things like that,” as part of his research into the problem of child sex trafficking “but nothing underground like this.”

“An underground cell, that’s pretty creepy,” he added. “In fact there’s another one nearby that they found that they are already digging with fresh tools and fresh dirt.”