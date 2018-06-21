Video Shows Angry Priest Slapping Toddler During Baptism

A video has emerged online showing a priest slapping a crying toddler during a baptism.

The priest hit the child in the face with his left hand after losing his temper because the child would not stop crying during the ceremony.

A couple. who appear to be the child’s parents react in shock and step in to snatch their baby back.

It is not known when the footage was filmed but it was filmed in a church where the ceremony was conducted in French.

RT reports: The incident took place inside a church during a baptism ceremony, as seen in footage that emerged on Wednesday. Visibly scared, the toddler is crying, which apparently annoys the clergyman.

After he fails to calm the child down, the priest ends up slapping the child, uttering the words “Calm down” in front of the toddler’s surprised and shocked parents. For a few moments, they look speechless but the father then grabs his child out of the priest’s arms.

It’s not yet clear exactly where and when the incident captured in the video took place. However, the priest is speaking French and the story appeared on a local news website of Martinique and Guadeloupe, French territories in the Caribbean Sea.

People on YouTube took to the comments section to express their outrage at the priest’s behavior. “This is in front of cameras, what would happen behind the scenes when you leave a priest and a child alone?” one person wrote.