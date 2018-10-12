Violent Liberals Set Truck on Fire After Spotting ‘Trump 2020’ Bumper Sticker

A Washington state man was horrified to learn that his truck had been set ablaze during the early morning hours on Monday by violent liberals whose sensibilities were “offended” by two bumper stickers on the vehicle.

The truck, sporting several bumper stickers in support of President Trump, was vandalized and set ablaze in Vancouver, Washington on Sunday night.

Leaving little question as to why the vandals destroyed the truck, the word “Trump” was spray-painted in white along the side of the now burnt-out vehicle, which had been parked in a public place overnight for safety, according to the Daily Mail.

The attack came just days after Barack Obama’s former Attorney General Eric Holder told activists that they should physically assault Republicans and Trump supporters. Hillary Clinton also called on liberals to cease being “civil” until Democrats re-gain power.

The truck’s owner, Johnny MacKay, said he believed it was a targeted attack because of the two pro-Trump stickers he had recently placed on the Nissan Titan.

“I literally just put them on this weekend,” said MacKay. “If I would’ve known somebody would’ve taken politics this far… I saw them, I thought they were funny and apparently somebody didn’t get the joke,” he furthered.

“All of a sudden I saw the tires were melted, the windows were shattered, and I was just in shock,” MacKay told Oregon-based station KOIN-TV.

“If you say anything that someone doesn’t like, you are ultimately a target. You’re automatically the enemy and they have to hurt you.”

MadWorld reports:

MacKay’s vehicle had two stickers on the bumper endorsing the president, including one that said, TRUMP 2020.

After having a few drinks at the Garage Bar and Grille on Sunday, McKay decided to leave his truck in the parking lot overnight while he took a taxi home. He said he left the vehicle under a light, hoping to discourage anyone from potentially breaking in. But, when he returned to the bar on Monday morning, a fire had almost completely gutted his truck.

Randy Sanchagrin, a resident who lives opposite the bar, said he heard a loud explosion and ran outside, only to see the truck ablaze and consumed by flames. “All of a sudden I hear a loud bomb and the windows shake,” Sanchagrin said. “By the time I ran back to the street it was so bad there was no getting close to it,” he added. Sanchagrin told his sister to call 911 before going back outside to see if anyone was hurt.

“We hear a loud boom, we feel the boom, it shakes our bed,” said Myia Flores, another local resident. “Just opening the door and seeing the flames – it was like crazy, it was crazy to see.”

Vancouver Police said the fire was reported by several 911 callers around 2:30 am on Monday. Fortunately, MacKay was home by this time and no other injuries were reported. Officers confirmed that they are treating the crime as suspicious. A video posted to Twitter shows flames engulfing the truck and its burned-out body in the aftermath.