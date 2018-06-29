Voters Show Up At Maxine Waters House, Demand Her Arrest

Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters got a taste of her own medicine on Wednesday, when a small group of voters showed up outside her mansion demanding her arrest.

Protestors from Patriot Picket chanted for police to arrest Waters following her public call for violent riots against Republicans last Saturday.

the protesters yelled, while carrying signs reading, "Democrats=No Break from the Hate," and "God Heal Maxine's Hateful Soul."

Waters last Saturday called for harassment of Trump officials after the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia, kicked out White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere. We’ve got to get the children connected to their parents,” she told a rally crowd.

The protest comes after a mob of Democrats taking marching orders from Waters’ showed up outside Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s home Wednesday, where his wife Elaine Chao confronted them.

@SecElaineChao telling protestors to leave her husband, Mitch McConnell, alone.

Waters’ feet were also held to the fire earlier this week when investigative journalist Laura Loomer confronted her asking where Trump supporters can go without fear of being harassed by deranged leftists.

President Trump also lashed out at Waters on Twitter this week, calling her a “low IQ individual,” and asserting she had “called for harm” on his supporters.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

Yesterday Trump also labeled Waters and House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi “the unhinged FACE of the Democrat Party.”