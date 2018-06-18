Video Game Addiction Classified As A Mental Health Disorder By WHO

Compulsively playing video games has now been classified as a mental health disorder by the The World Health Organization.

The condition called ‘gaming disorder’ has been listed in the WHO’s recently updated International Classification of Diseases (ICD)

RT reports: The World Health Organization (WHO) said victims of the disorder devote so much of their time to virtual worlds that it “takes precedence over other life interests and daily activities,” playing for increasingly long periods of time despite the obvious negative consequences on their real life.

The WHO said that including gaming disorder in its official list will help doctors and families identify the symptoms better and faster.

Linking routine gaming to actual mental pathology will allow health workers “to take action to prevent suffering and save lives,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

Experts from Britain’s Royal College of Psychiatrists, who have witnessed entire families falling apart because someone was a compulsive gamer, applauded the decision.

Obsessive gaming has even drawn comparisons to gambling. “Gamblers use money as a way of keeping score whereas gamers use points,” Dr. Mark Griffiths, professor of behavioral addiction at Nottingham Trent University, said.

Despite the risks, the number of people believed to be suffering from gaming disorder is relatively low – about three percent of all gamers.

This has led some experts to disagree with the new classification, saying the problem is being excessively dramatized, and that it could cause unnecessary concern among parents whose children spend a lot of time playing video games.