Was Kubrick Trying To Reveal Something To Us In His Film ‘Eyes Wide Shut’?

The legendary filmmaker Stanley Kubrick died of an apparent heart attack just days after submitting the final cut of his movie ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ to Warner Bros.

Starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman the film is full of occult symbolism and features an elite masquerade party involving orgies and sacrifices.

Apart from Kubrick, Kidman, Cruise and their tiny crew, no one was allowed on the set, which was heavily guarded

Collective Evolution reports: Any Kubrick fan likely knows of the hidden messages and symbolism that was always incorporated into his films. Some brush these off as a mere conspiracy, but those who decide to dig deeper into the hidden meaning behind these symbols find it easy to see that Stanley was trying to tell us something.

Eyes Wide Shut

This film was Kubrick’s last, and for those who are aware of what is really going on behind the scenes in regards to the elite societies that run our world, it is easy to see why. Eyes Wide Shut was actually filmed in a Rothschild mansion and the events that took place in this film are eerily similar to a real masquerade party that took place in the 70’s. It only takes a little bit of research to see that these elite parties often have themes relating to some form of satanic rituals. At the Rothschilds party, there were photos of how the place was decorated, with doll parts and blood everywhere. With the menu featuring words to describe human flesh.

What Did Kubrick Know?

It would seem that perhaps Kubrick knew too much for his own good and attempted to expose what was really going on behind closed doors. Was he invited to one of these parties and got a first-hand account of what was going on? Perhaps someone had confided in him about events that were witnessed. We will never be able to know for sure, but it is clear that with his very last film Kubrick was trying to tell us something. If you have seen the film, you may have finished it feeling confused, and perhaps that something important was missing. There have been a number of rumors that a whole 20 minutes of the film was cut after Kubrick presented it to the studio. This footage is missing and unattainable, and what’s even fishier, is Kubrick’s death just days after the film was screened. The official cause of death was a heart attack, but many believe that his death was merely made to look like a heart attack and there was some more sinister work at play. If Kubrick was murdered for revealing too much, it could have been used as a threat for others who may have been thinking of doing the same to keep their mouths shut.

The short, 20-minute documentary below, ‘The REAL Eyes Wide Shut’ goes into this theory more deeply and points out some of the blatant symbolism used in Kubrick’s last film, Eyes Wide Shut.

Did Kubrick know too much? Was he trying to tell us something with the film? The studio cut 24 minutes from the film, then less than a week later, Kubrick was dead….

