Washington Warns Syria Not to Retake Its Own Territory

The US is worried about reports of an impending military operation to retake the city of Deraa in a de-escalation zone in Syria’s southwest.

On Friday, they threatened Syria with “firm and appropriate measures” in response to ceasefire violations and cautioned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad against ‘broadening the conflict’.

The warning comes as Syrian government forces advance to mop up the last ISIS pockets in the country’s south.

So Washington’s stance can only be interpreted as protection for the terrorists.

Russia Insider reports: Washington is concerned about the Syrian government’s “expansion” inside… Syria. The United States has threatened “firm and appropriate measures” against Syrian government forces, if they take back a part of their own territory

Reuters:

“As a guarantor of this de-escalation area with Russia and Jordan, the United States will take firm and appropriate measures in response to Assad regime violations,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement late on Friday.

A war monitor, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, reported on Wednesday that Syrian government forces fresh from their victory this week against an Islamic State pocket in south Damascus were moving into the southern province of Deraa.

Syrian state-run media have reported that government aircraft have dropped leaflets on rebel-held areas in Deraa urging fighters to disarm.

The U.S. warning comes weeks after a similar attack on a de-escalation zone in northeastern Syria held by U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces. U.S. ground and air forces repelled the more than four-hour attack, killing perhaps as many as 300 pro-Assad militia members, many of them Russian mercenaries.

Backed by Russian warplanes, ground forces from Iran and allied militia, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah, have helped Assad drive rebels from Syria’s biggest cities, putting him in an unassailable military position.”

The position is so unassailable that the SAA is releasing from service soldiers who have served from 2010. Now, that is confidence.

As we have written here, the SAA is preparing to liberate yet more SYRIAN territory, territory in the SW of the country. This makes the Israelis nervous and so they have caused their American puppets to warn Syria against eliminating jihadi and FSA held pockets near the Jordanian border and the Israeli occupied Golan Heights.

Is this for real? Are Pompeo Maximus and Mattis, the Marine Monk, really going to commit US forces to battle against a sovereign state that is attempting to regain control of its own land? Really?

There are scattered reports that US air has recently attacked SAA forces out in eastern Homs Province. That does not seem “confirmed” to me, but perhaps it is true and the decision to fight Syrian forces has already been made.