Weather Channel Caught Staging Fake News During Hurricane Coverage

CNN have a challenger for the title of World’s Fakest News Broadcast with The Weather Channel outdoing themselves in the deception department during Friday’s hurricane coverage.

Weather Channel “reporter” Mike Seidel was broadcasting live from Wilmington, North Carolina, as the storm was moving in. You can see him bravely battling the squall, struggling to stay on his feet, as he proclaims, “This is about as nasty as it’s been.”

But there is just one problem.

Two guys start strolling by in the parking lot in the background of the shot, checking their phones, conversing, and generally acting casual. Meanwhile, in front of them, the Weather Channel reporter is putting in an Academy Award winning performance, pretending that the storm is about knock him off his feet and blow him all the way to South Carolina.

After being caught with this over-dramatization, the Weather Channel told Buzz Feed “It’s important to note that the two individuals in the background are walking on concrete, and Mike Seidel is trying to maintain his footing on wet grass, after reporting on-air until 1:00 a.m. ET this morning and is undoubtedly exhausted.”

So now the Weather Channel is saying it’s easier to gain footing on wet concrete than it is in grass and mud? They should really quit while they are ahead and admit to faking the news to create a bit of drama.

While this parking lot fiasco might be classified as a small lie, it demonstrates that deceit and manipulation are fundamental to mainstream media operations these days. You know you are dealing with compulsive liars when they lie even when there is nothing to be gained by it.

