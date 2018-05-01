Where Are The Skirpals? UK Government Blocks Press Reports

Despite dominating the headlines a few weeks ago, the poisoned former-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia have vanished from the public eye.

The British government alleged that the Skripals were poisoned by Novichok, a deadly nerve agent, and then blamed Russia for it.

While Yulia is now believed to be in a safe house, there have been no updates on Sergei or his condition since his daughter left the Salisbury District Hospital in early April. Have they been silenced?

Some say that the British media just had its attention diverted by recent world events, but others suggest something else is going on…..

Updates on the Skripal saga have simply dried up….why?

RT reports: A number of bloggers have spent months questioning the government’s narrative on the Skripal attack. Among them is former UK Ambassador to Uzbekistan Craig Murray. Murray pointed out a tweet by Channel 4 journalist Alex Thomsen, who said the only “decisive public move by the authorities has been to censor MSM (mainstream media) via a D Notice… from identifying Mr Skripal’s handler living nearby.”

About the only decisive public move by the authorities has been to censor MSM via a D Notice last week from fully identifying Mr Skripal’s MI6 handler living nearby… — alex thomson (@alextomo) March 12, 2018

For those who may not know, a D-notice is a British government request that particular information is reported by the media on grounds of national security. The media does not have to agree, but almost always does.

Now, police and intelligence agencies have revealed that they have still to identify a suspect in the nerve agent attack in Salisbury. It’s one thing for someone who supposedly poisoned an old man and his adult daughter with a chemical weapon in the middle of Britain’s sleepy countryside, but another for them to then disappear into thin air in a country with more CCTV coverage than any other. And how can Britain point the finger so firmly in Russia’s direction if they have exactly zero suspects?

Almost 2 months since #skripalpoisoning and now it emerges that there are no suspects. One of the largest police operations of recent times in one of the most watched [cctv] societies and nothing… #salisbury — Rupert Evelyn (@rupertevelyn) May 1, 2018

So many questions, so few answers. Apparently frustrated with the lack of closure, many have taken to social media to raise their digital eyebrows about the lack of Skripal updates… and lack of suspects.

It is now 3 weeks since we last had any update on the condition of #sergeiskripal or his daughter #YuliaSkripal As Russia is keen to point out neither have been seen since the fell ill 2 months ago — Rupert Evelyn (@rupertevelyn) May 1, 2018



None of that seems to matter though, as UK National Security Adviser Sir Mark Sedwill knocked down any hope that the police were closer to catching the bad guys who attacked the Skripals. Asked by an MP at a Commons defence committee hearing if they knew who the individuals responsible were, his response was simple: “Not yet.”

Even though Sedwill lacks any suspects, he still insists that Russia is the UK’s biggest threat.