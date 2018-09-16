White House Consider Criminal Indictment Against John Kerry

The White House is eager to pursue a criminal indictment against former Secretary of State John Kerry for liaising with Iran, insiders have confirmed.

Mike Huckabee told “Fox & Friends” on Sunday that John Kerry’s unauthorized, private meetings with Iranian officials over the scrapped nuclear deal may have been a criminal offence.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry is being slammed for conducting shadow diplomacy with Iran after admitting to multiple meetings with Iranian officials behind the backs of Trump administration officials — including over the scrapped nuclear deal.

An administration official on Thursday told Fox News Kerry’s meetings are “shameful,” pointing out what Iranian-backed militias are doing to kill and injure people in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

Other Republicans suggested it may not even be legal. – Fox News

Foxnews.com reports: “John Kerry is the only guy I know who wants to bring back the Edsel, MySpace and other failed enterprises,” Huckabee (R-Ark.) remarked. “What he is doing is not funny.”

John Kerry had illegal meetings with the very hostile Iranian Regime, which can only serve to undercut our great work to the detriment of the American people. He told them to wait out the Trump Administration! Was he registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act? BAD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2018

Huckabee said Kerry could be suited for the first successful prosecution of the Logan Act of 1799, which prohibits conducting unauthorized diplomacy with governments in dispute with the United States.

The act’s name refers to a 1798 incident in which Philadelphia farmer George Logan traveled to France, outside the purview of President John Adams, to try to avoid war during a time of tension over merchant shipping.

Logan returned to the states under moderate political criticism and the new law bearing his name, but was later elected a U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania in 1800.

In 1803, a Kentucky farmer named Francis Flournoy was indicted but not convicted under the act. In 1852, Jonas Levy — an American living in Mexico — lobbied the Mexican government to reject a drafted U.S. treaty regarding the construction of a railway in Tehuantepec, and was unsuccessfully prosecuted as well.

Huckabee said Kerry is violating the “sense of protocol” for former U.S. diplomats, and that he is effectively “negotiating secretly with a foreign government [and] the largest terror sponsor in the world.”

Kerry responded to previous criticism from President Trump, comparing his demeanor to a teenage girl.

Some Democrats floated the idea of prosecuting former Trump National Security Adviser Gen. Michael Flynn [Ret.] under the Logan Act, in regard to allegations surrounding his contact with Russians.