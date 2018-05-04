Who Are The White Helmets & Who Is Funding Them? – Video

The White Helmets claim to be a neutral entity in Syria….. But are they?

The group, formally known as the Syrian Civil Defense, have ties to organizations that are being funded by governments that have been seeking, and continue to seek, the overthrow of the Assad government and to establish a new regime in Syria.

Truth in Media reports:

You’ve no doubt, heard of the White Helmets. They have been praised in the media as heroes and have reportedly saved more than 100,000 lives as of April 2018.

But who are the White Helmets really? Are they a legitimate organization or pawns, funded for the purpose of regime change?

Let’s give it a Reality Check you won’t get anywhere else.

Despite a recent U.S. funding freeze for humanitarian aid for Syria, the U.S. continues to fund the controversial group, known as White Helmets.

Follow the money and you will find numerous ties to government funding from not only the U.S., but the U.K., the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany.

American television news anchor and journalist Benn Swann follows the money in this episode of Reality Check