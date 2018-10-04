Whoopi Goldberg: Women Almost NEVER Lie About Rape

According to “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg, women almost never lie about being raped, which is why the discredited accusations against Brett Kavanaugh must be believed.

In a new low-point for the ABC show, the panel started off mocking a clip of Donald Trump Jr. describing how he fears for the future of his son based on the “scary” climate Ford’s allegation has produced.

“You only worry about this for your child if you think your child has these tendencies! If your child is not someone who’s assaulting people, it shouldn’t be a concern for him,” Whoopi yelled.

Dailywire.com reports: The comment prompted co-host Abby Huntsman to say that men should indeed be afraid of false accusations.

“I think a lot of people are concerned about today is you could be accused when you have been raised the right way, when you did nothing in that situation,” said Huntsman. “We have countless of examples where that has happened.”

When Huntsman mentioned the Duke lacrosse team as proof, the hosts brushed it aside as just one example. They forgot the UVA fraternity rape hoax and the various rape hoaxes mentioned here.

Co-host Sonny Hostin then asserted that false accusations are a non-existent problem and they almost never happen.

“Rape is the least reported crime in the country, and on top of that, less than 2% — it’s about 2% of those allegations are false. So when you look at it statistically, it’s very rare for a false accusation to have been made,” Hostin asserted.

“It’s very, very rare,” Hostin concluded.