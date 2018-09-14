Why Would The US Bomb Syria To Protect Al-Qaeda Asks Tucker Carlson

The US has threatened to take military action to deter a Syrian assault on the Al-Qaeda-held Idlib province.

Syrian government forces are preparing to liberate the northwestern province from the terrorists.

Astonished at Washington’s logic, Fox News host and proper journalist Tucker Carlson was prompted to ask the obvious question: Why would the US bomb a country to protect terrorists?

RT reports: Carlson marveled at how 17 years after the September 11 terrorist attacks, the US was now using its military might to shield – rather than eradicate – Al-Qaeda.

“More than 10,000 rebels in that province are believed to be aligned with Al-Qaeda. So that would mean that 17 years after 9/11, America could soon find itself bombing a country to protect Al-Qaeda sympathizers. Why would we do that?” Carlson asked.

His sentiments echo a similar observation made by Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, who marked the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks by pointing out the troubling double standard on display by the Trump administration.

“While President Trump & VP Pence give 9/11 speeches about how much they care about the victims of al-Qaeda’s attack on our country, they are simultaneously acting as protectors of AQ in Syria/Idlib, threatening Russia and Syria that if they attack al-Qaeda, we will punish them,” Gabbard tweeted.

Others noted how neocons who cheered for the Global War Against Terrorism in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks were now painting Al-Qaeda militants in Idlib as besieged rebels.

“I’ll never reconcile how the biggest post-9/11 hawks turned into the biggest boosters of the jihad in Syria,” professor Max Abrahms noted in his own tweet marking the anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers and the Pentagon.