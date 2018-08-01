WiFi Radiation Killing Our Brain Cells -Video

Research back in 2012 confirmed that exposure to all sources of WiFi radiation can disrupt the blood-brain barrier which can cause it to leak and destroy brain cells

In the following video Dr. Suleyman Kaplan, Ph.D., M.Sc., who has been conducting research in Neurology for more than twenty years, explains how it can kill brain cells.

Dr Kaplan is Chairman of the Department of Embryology, Ondokuz Mayis University, in Turkey

His preclinical research shows that wireless radiation at governments “safe” levels resulted in significant brain impacts in the learning and memory areas of the brain.

His Submission to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) detailing this research and calling for more protective standards can be found here: http://apps.fcc.gov/ecfs/comment/view…