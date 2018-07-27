WikiLeaks: France & UK Govt’s Behind Libya Breakup

A WikiLeaks email from 2012 reveals that France and the UK colluded to breakup Libya and loot its natural resources for profit.

A letter from Clintons’ top advisor Sidney Blumenthal to Hillary in early March, 2012, reveals that former French President Nicolas Sarkozy and British Prime Minister David Cameron both used their intelligence services to instigate a coup in Libya.

Failedevolution.blogspot.com reports: Less than a year earlier, the Western neocolonialists (including the US), started a looting race for Libya’s resources on behalf of their companies.

Key parts:

During the period between mid-January 2012 to March 2012 officers of the a French General Directorate for External Security ( Direction Generale de la Securite Exterieure DGSE), and the British Secret Intelligence Service (SIS—MI-6) activated long standing contacts with tribal and civic leaders in Eastern Libya, in an effort to encourage them to establish a semi-autonomous zone in the historic province of Cyrenaica (Barqa in Arabic).

According to extremely knowledgeable sources, this effort was initiated by advisors to French President Nicholas Sarkozy after complaints from concerned French business leaders that the new Libyan Government was not rewarding appropriately French firms for the leading role France played in supporting the 2011 revolution against former Dictator Muammar al Qaddafi.

ISIS joined in this effort at the instruction of the office of Prime Minister David Cameron. This highly confidential effort comes in response to the inability of the National Transitional Council (NTC) government in Tripoli to organize the country effectively and deal with Western business interests in an effective and efficient manner.

The French and British business and intelligence officials believe that a semi-autonomous regime in the Eastern city of Benghazi will be able to organize business opportunities in that region. This in turn will allow these Western firms to initiate new business projects. These same officials believe that there is also reduced threat from Islamist militias in the East. According to a knowledgeable source, French officials believe that this situation is the natural result of el-Keib’s failure to organize the country and disarm the ethnic and regional militias who did the majority of the fighting against Qaddafi’s forces during the revolution.

Full letter:

https://wikileaks.org/clinton-emails/emailid/18528