WikiLeaks Bombshell: Obama Ordered CIA To Spy On Marine Le Pen

When Barack Obama wasn’t abusing his powers by spying on rival political campaigns, he was spying on foreign political figures who stood against his globalist agenda, according to leaked CIA document released by WikiLeaks.

WikiLeaks’ tweet includes a link to a CIA document, showing espionage orders that targeted Marie Le Pen and other French presidential candidates at the order of former President Obama.

Notice a pattern here? The man who continues telling audiences that he did not have any scandals is actually a serial voyeur who couldn’t help playing dirty. Obama seems to be operating under Joseph Goebbel’s maxim – “If you repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it.” Luckily we still have WikiLeaks to remind us that what comes out of Obama’s mouth is routinely a gross falsification.

Responding to President Trump’s tweet earlier this week regarding “SPYGATE” — the name the president has given one of Obama’s more egregious scandals — WikiLeaks took the opportunity to alert everyone to the fact that Obama is not just guilty of spying on the Trump campaign. He is guilty of spying on political opponents all over the world.

Obama already did it to the French https://t.co/1oIteRNEQe — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) May 23, 2018

The Wikileaks files, which were published by France’s Liberation newspaper and the Mediapart investigative website, prove that Obama was a serial wiretapper, listening in to conversations held by political rivals all around the world.

Thanks to WikiLeaks and the unprecedented peek behind the curtains of power they have granted us, the shadow government has been exposed to the light.

WikiLeaks’ variety of journalism – cold, hard, pristine truth – has done more than just ruffle feathers. The entire henhouse has gone mad. Key figures in the discredited Obama regime are slavering at the mouth, and the lies of mainstream media have never been so easy to see through.

In response to the leaks, National Security Council spokesman Ned Price said: “We are not going to comment on specific intelligence allegations.

“As a general matter, we do not conduct any foreign intelligence surveillance activities unless there is a specific and validated national security purpose. This applies to ordinary citizens and world leaders alike.”

Wikileaks carried a statement by its founder, Julian Assange, who said: “The French people have a right to know that their elected government is subject to hostile surveillance from a supposed ally.

“French readers can expect more timely and important revelations in the near future.”