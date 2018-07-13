Woman Who Died In Huma Abedin’s Home Worked For George Soros

Police have identified the dead body of the woman found in Huma Abedin’s home as 48-year-old Lara Prychodko – a former George Soros associate.

Lara Prychodko’s body was discovered on Tuesday evening in the trash compactor of Hillary Clinton’s top aide Huma Abein and her husband, convicted pedophile Anthony Weiner.

After being identified by police, it has emerged that Lara Nadia Anike Prychodko is the wife of David Schlachet, a Big Pharma executive and long-time George Soros aide.

Schlachet is a powerhouse in the Big Tech & Pharmaceuticals industries and is currently a Director of Teldor Cables & Systems Ltd, the Chairman of The Board at Cell Cure Neurosciences Ltd, Chairman of Taya Investment Co. Ltd, a Director at EZchip Technologies Ltd, Director of EZchip Semiconductor Ltd, director at Syneron Medical Ltd, and an External Director at BioCancell Ltd.

Schlachet is also involved with numerous other high-profile, Soros-backed projects.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: How Prychodko got into the chute remains unclear and people inside the building are at a loss over what may have happened.

‘It’s an unfortunate situation, there’s nothing else you can really say,’ one of the building’s doormen told DailyMail.com on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the NYPD told DailyMail.com the woman’s cause of death will be announced by the medical examiner.

No report was released on Wednesday, with a spokesman explaining the state of Prychodko’s body could be a factor into how long it takes to determine her cause of death.

Security footage also shows her walking into the apartment building shortly before she was found inside the machine,PIX11 reported.

Weiner and Abedin have owned an apartment at the address for 16 years, which was listed for rent at $11,900 a month on the same day he pleaded guilty to sexting a 15-year-old girl.

Abedin also filed for divorce that same day.

The listing, posted on May 19, 2017, was taken down just days later, though it is unclear as to whether the estranged couple found a renter, or if the property was taken off the market for other reasons.

Their modern apartment, located on the 14th and 15th floors, has a view that overlooks Union Square Park and extends out over the midtown skyline.

There are 670 units in the apartment block, divided into four blocks: Gramercy, Village, Park, and University.

There is a communal pool, gym and grassy rooftop for residents to enjoy.

Neighbors at the luxury apartment block told NBC when police arrived on Tuesday evening, they believed it was related to Weiner’s conviction.

The former congressman is eligible to begin his three years supervised release in August 2019.