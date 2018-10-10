Woman Behind Roe v. Wade Found God and Is Vowing To Reverse Law

Liberals who fear Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh will overturn Roe v. Wade have just received some more bad news. The woman once known as Jane Roe, who was behind the 1973 law that invalidated every pro-life state law in the nation, has found God, admitted the error of her ways, and is now pledging her life to overturning the controversial law.

As Roe v. Wade and its allowance for unlimited abortions throughout pregnancy turns 45, the woman behind the infamous Supreme Court case may have emerged as an unlikely ally for conservatives who want nothing more than seeing the controversial law reversed.

Norma McCorvey, who was known as Jane Roe during the Supreme Court case, never wanted an abortion — she was simply seeking a divorce from her husband — but young, pro-abortion feminist activist and attorney Sarah Weddington spied an opportunity and used the case as a means of attempting to overturn Texas’ law making most abortions illegal.

Sarah Weddington took the case all the way to the Supreme Court, and the rest is history.

But most Americans don’t know that McCorvey, who was “pro-choice” on abortion at the time, is now a pro-life advocate. She is now dedicated to reversing the Supreme Court case that bears her fictitious name, Jane Roe.

LifeNews reports: In a video, McCorvey explains her effort to obtain a legal abortion in the 1970s when facing an unplanned pregnancy. However, she has never had an abortion and now realizes that her court case was the biggest mistake of her life and currently fights to stop abortion.

“Back in 1973, I was a very confused twenty-one year old with one child and facing an unplanned pregnancy,” she says in the ad. “At the time I fought to obtain a legal abortion, but truth be told, I have three daughters and never had an abortion.”

“I think it’s safe to say that the entire abortion industry is based on a lie…. I am dedicated to spending the rest of my life undoing the law that bears my name,” McCorvey says.

She concludes the 60 second ad with the words: “You read about me in history books, but now I am dedicated to spreading the truth about preserving the dignity of all human life from natural conception to natural death.”

In 2012, McCorvey released a television commercial urging voters to not vote for President Barack Obama.

“I’m Norma McCorvey, the former Jane Roe of the Roe vs. Wade decision that brought ‘legal’ child killing to America. I was persuaded by feminist attorneys to lie; to say that I was raped, and needed an abortion. It was all a lie,” she said in the ad. “Since then, over 50 million babies have been murdered. I will take this burden to my grave. Please, don’t follow in my mistakes. DO NOT vote for Obama. Obama murders babies.”

McCorvey issued a pro-life commercial in the 2008 election calling on pro-life voters to vote pro-life.

“Most every American alive today has heard of Roe vs. Wade and knows what that means. But few people know that I was Jane Roe in the case 35 years ago that legalized abortion on demand,” McCorvey says in the clip.

“Today as a born again Christian and faithful Catholic, I am working to reverse Roe and I am urgently asking for your help right now,” McCorvey adds.