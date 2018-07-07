Woman Wakes Up In Morgue As Doctors Prepared To Harvest Her Organs

A South African woman who was mistakenly declared dead woke up in a morgue as doctors prepared to harvest her organs, according to local reports.

The unnamed victim of a near fatal car crash was declared dead after being rushed to a hospital. After regaining consciousness, she was found by mortuary staff, alive and breathing.

Rt.com reports: Following the standard protocol, the paramedics, who said they failed to find a pulse or signs of breathing, declared her dead and dispatched the body to the government mortuary in Carletonville.

Days later, a morgue worker who was loading the bodies into the fridges came to the chilling realization that the woman who was earlier pronounced ‘dead’ was alive and breathing.

“When he pulled out the woman’s body‚ he saw that she was breathing,” one of his colleagues told the Times Live.

The woman was moved from the morgue to a hospital for further check-ups, and local authorities said they launched an investigation to find out who is responsible.

Puzzled with this miraculous reawakening, the ambulance service denied any wrongdoing on their part, insisting that their equipment failed to detect any sign of life.

This horror-film-scenario morgue resurrection is not wholly unprecedented in South Africa. Seven years ago, a 50-year-old man woke up screaming in an Eastern Cape morgue, demanding to be taken out of ‘the cold place’ after spending nearly 24 hours there.