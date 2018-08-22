Woman With Extreme Eczema Finds ‘Miracle Cure’ In CBD Oil

A 27 year old woman with such severe eczema that it left her hospitalized with weeping wounds says she has found a ‘miracle cure’ using CBD oil

Cheryl Halliburton was amazed to find that years of severe eczema flare-ups cleared up after just two weeks by inhaling the oil through a vape pen.

The Mirror reports: The skin condition left Cheryl with red, sore skin, that cracked open, causing sore, open wounds, and made her so ill and self-conscious she would be left unable to leave the house.

At her wit’s end Cheryl decided to try CBD oil, a naturally occurring cannabinoid found in cannabis, and found it had a remarkable effect on her skin after inhaling the natural remedy through a vape pen.

Cheryl, a careworker from Elgin, Scotland, said: “It really began when I fell pregnant with Alexis when I was around 23 years old.

“It started on my back and cleared up after a course of steroids but straight away it flared up on my face and neck and has been constant ever since.

“It would flare up every couple of days depending on what I was eating and it would be an uncontrollable itch and no cream I put on it would soothe it, in fact, it would often make it worse.

“I would feel like I wanted to rip my skin off.

“I felt like I couldn’t go on anymore as I was just not getting any answers from the doctors.

“On bad days I wasn’t even able to take my daughter to nursery or would be unable to work or leave the house and a combination of antihistamine and painkillers would make me drowsy.”

Cheryl had eczema as a child, but quickly grew out of it and believes that the hormone imbalance in her body from her pregnancy kicked started the sore and itchy skin condition.

Struggling to find the ongoing cause of her eczema, Cheryl attending endless amounts of GP appointments where she was continuously given courses of steroids tablets, light treatment and blood tests.

Cheryl was left unable to wear make-up or go on nights out with friends because she feared eating the wrong thing or drinking alcohol could cause her skin to react.

It wasn’t until August 2 this year, that Cheryl’s flare-ups got out of control and she was rushed to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin by concerned husband, Craig, 32, who told his wife he could no longer see her suffer.

Mum, Cheryl, said: “I couldn’t move my face and neck and there were open wounds on my chest that were weeping.

“I was was cold and shaky and felt like I wanted to be sick, and was placed on a drip overnight to treat the infection that had gotten into my skin.

“All my tests came back normal and doctors wanted to discharge me so I could be treated at home but I broke down to a nurse as I felt like I couldn’t go on.

“It seemed there was never going to be an answer.”

When Cheryl’s dad suggested that she tried CBD oil, she came across a vape shop that offered the oil in a vape form.

Cheryl was stunned when in just two weeks her skin to clear and she had not suffered any flare-ups regardless of eating foods which had previously caused skin reactions.

She said: “At first I tried the liquid form but found I hated the taste, but I discovered the vape shop was selling it when I walked past one day.

“I’ve not looked back since.