World’s Youngest Leader Has Already Deported 6,000 Migrants This Year

The world’s youngest leader, Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz, has become the first to deport a staggering 6,096 in the last 7 months.

Statistics shows that Kurz has made history by deporting the largest volume of immigrants than any other world leader before him.

Österreichische Tageszeitung reports:

The statistics:

6,096 foreigners were taken out of the country in the first half of the year.

2,106 were forcibly deported – that is a year-on-year increase of 38%.

2,582 voluntarily left – that’s 4% more.

All in all, 4,688 people had to leave – 17% more than in 2017.

The rigorous deportations are a result of the new asylum policy of Interior Minister Herbert Kickl of the Freedom Party (FPÖ), since his announcement that he wanted to create a “completely new asylum policy”.

Kickl is satisfied: “The significantly increased numbers of deportations show that, unfortunately in too many cases, the rejected asylum seekers are not cooperative “.