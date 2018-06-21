Investigators: Rapper XXXTentacion Murdered By ‘The Illuminati’

Hip-Hop star XXXTentacion was murdered by an illuminati cult this week as part of a satanic “blood sacrifice”, according to investigators.

The 20-year-old rapper, who was killed in his car on Monday, released a video shortly before his death warning that members of the illuminati were trying to kill him.

Illuminatiwatcher.com reports: Speaking to his fans during an Instagram live video, the up-and-coming star, real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, revealed that he would be killed as part of a Satanic blood “sacrifice,” before leaving a final message to his fans, saying:

“If worse thing comes to worst, and I f—ing die or some s— and I’m not able to see out my dreams, I at least want to know that the kids perceived my message and were able to make something of themselves and able to take my message and use it and turn it into something positive and to at least have a good life.”

It’s not clear when the artist posted the live video, but fans who recorded the eerie video warning started sharing the short clip just hours after news broke of his death.

In a warning to his fans that he would soon be sacrificed by powerful Satanic elites, XXXTentacion said:

“If I’m going to die or ever be a sacrifice, I want to make sure that my life made at least five million kids happy or they found some sort of answers or resolve in my life regardless of the negative around my name, regardless of the bad things people say to me.”

“I don’t give a f–k because I know my goal in the end and I know what I want for everyone and I know what my message is.”

“I just wanted to say, I appreciate and love all of you and I believe in you all.”

Leaving his followers with a positive message for the future after his death, XXXTentacion concluded:

“Do not let your depression make you.”

“Do not let your body define your soul, let your soul find your body.”

“Your mind is limitless.”

“You are worth more than you can believe.”

“All you have to do is dream and all you have to do is want to fulfill that dream and have the strength.”

The 20-year-old was reportedly motorcycle shopping in South Florida when a group of masked gunmen allegedly opened fire on him.

Eyewitnesses say a Louis Vuitton bag was also taken from his car.

XXXTentacion was rushed to the hospital, but sadly, the police later confirmed that he passed away due to the apparent gunshot wounds.

Kanye West, Tyga, J. Cole, and more stars have since shared their condolences for the star who will be missed.

According to Illuminati investigator, Isaac Weishaupt, XXXTentacion appears to follow the trend of rappers with a flair for the avant-garde (like Lil Uzi Vert- a rapper whose name said fast is “LUCIFER“).

His imagery and messages are a bit on the dark side and that appears to be for good reason…

XXX=666

Last Instagram live from xxxtentacion before his untimely death 💔🙏🏾#XXXTentacion pic.twitter.com/J0LTuImoAK — BUXI (@BuxiLife) June 18, 2018

In terms of numerology, we can equate the letter “X” with 6. The reason is as follows (the Hebrew numerology formula):

X=24th letter in the alphabet=2+4=6

Thus when we see “XXX”Tentacion we can infer it as 666Tentacion.

The word “tentacion” in Spanish translates to “temptation” in English.

Therefore, we have 666 Temptation as his rapper name.

Tempted by the forbidden fruit; this rapper is alluding to the temptation of 666- the number of the Beast.

Moloch Horns: Look at Me

XXXTentacion (aka Jahseh Onfroy) released a video for his debut single Look at Me in which he depicts a young white boy being hung from a rope.

Naturally, this caused mass hysteria (even though the intent was to examine the racial component- although from a place of sensationalism).

However, if you watch the video you’ll see XXXTentacion giving us another symbol that suggests he’s part of an esoteric collection of artists that worship the ancient deity of Moloch.

All Seeing Eye

Another symbol that seems to be required of all artists is that of the All-Seeing Eye. XXXTentacion is no exception…

The reason we see it is because it shows the artist is awakened or enlightened to the occult principles of the “Illuminati.”

Blood Sacrifice of Ski Mask the Slump God

HipHopDX has an article on how the rapper named Ski Mask the Slump God was to be sacrificed by XXXTentacion:

On one of his uploads to Instagram Stories Tuesday (October 31), Ski Mask revealed his family was threatened at one point. The rapper, who didn’t refer to X by name, says he was also supposed to be “sacrificed.”

“This is a person who has before threaten my family told me I was suppose to be sacrificed on some crazy shit so no i didn’t just separate myself for no reason,” Ski Mask wrote.

In July, Adult film star Marsha May backed up Ski Mask’s sacrifice claims in an interview with 6FT. May says X did sacrifice Ski Mask’s soul.

“XXX has the same thing. He sacrifices his best friend’s soul, Ski Mask. Sacrificed his soul,” May said.

Note that the allegations of sacrifice occurred on Halloween, aka Samhain. Also- this concept of the blood sacrifice is nothing new in the world of rap music.

In Conclusion

XXXTentacion is a new rapper so I expect to see more symbolism from him that we’re already familiar with.

Worship of the Luciferian archetype or Prometheus is bound to show itself in his works.