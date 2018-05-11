You Should Ask Your Baby’s Permission Before Changing Nappy Says Expert

Usually when a baby’s nappy needs changing, you simply go ahead and change it….no questions asked.

But according to sexuality expert, Deanne Carson, parents should ask their babies for permission before they change their dirty diapers.

She recommends that parents ask:“I’m going to change your nappy now, is that okay?”

How long do you allow a baby to wallow in their own filth if they decline? — anniejo (@jogehudsmigos) May 10, 2018

Newsweek reports: Carson, who works for an organization which teaches children about consent, appeared on Australia’s ABC news network to comment on Saxon Mullins, whose rape case sparked a national debate on sexual consent laws. Carson argued that parents should teach their children about consent as early as possible.

“We work with parents from birth…Just about how to set up a culture of consent in their homes. ‘I’m going to change your nappy now, is that OK?’ Of course a baby’s not going to respond ‘yes mum, that’s awesome I’d love to have my nappy changed’.

“But if you leave a space and wait for body language and wait to make eye contact then you’re letting that child know that their response matters,” she said.

Carson, who describes herself as a sexuality educator, speaker and author on her Twitter profile, works with Body Safety Australia. The organization works to prevent child abuse and educates children from kindergarten through high school age about consent and respecting boundaries.

“In empowering children with their rights’ while educating families and professionals, the burden of responsibility is placed squarely on adults to protect children,” the organization’s website states.