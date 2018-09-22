Donald Trump Promises He Will ‘Get Rid Of Lingering Stench’ At Justice Department

Donald Trump has vowed to remove the “lingering stench” at the US Justice Department and clean it of really “bad people”

The Presidents promise follows claims that DAG Rod Rosenstein wanted to secretly record him and had discussed impeachment.

RT reports: “Just look at what is being exposed in our Justice Department… We have great people in the Department of Justice. … But you’ve got some real bad ones. You’ve seen what’s happened at the FBI. They’re all gone,” Trump told a packed rally for Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley in Missouri. “But there’s a lingering stench and we’re going to get rid of that, too.”

Tinker, traitor, lawyer, lie: NY Times claims DAG Rosenstein suggested secretly recording Trump https://t.co/HcZc4RwStd — RT (@RT_com) September 21, 2018

Trump’s comments apparently came in response to an explosive New York Times report, which claimed that Deputy Attorney-General Rod Rosenstein had suggested secretly recording the president to potentially invoke the 25th Amendment and remove him from office.

Rosenstein, however, denied the allegations, claiming that he will not comment on an article based on anonymous sources. “Based on my personal dealings with the president, there is no basis to invoke the 25th Amendment,” he added.

Trump was at some odds with the deputy attorney general ever since he appointed special counsel Robert Mueller to lead the Russia investigation. While Rosenstein denied the NYT reports, Trump supporters called for his dismissal, while others warned that such a move might be viewed as obstruction of justice.

Because source is NY Slimes not sure this is true but if so, Jeff Sessions needs to fire Rosenstein and if he won’t ⁦⁦⁦⁦⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ needs to fire both of them since Rosenstein doesn’t seem to have the integrity to resign. https://t.co/zi57L8b0LX — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) September 21, 2018

The entire NYT story smells like a Trump ambush. Trump knew ANONYMOUS sources would be too tempting. His “stable state allies” fed it. This is an elaborate plan to fire Rosenstein. This could set the country on fire. https://t.co/6C9kBU7qWr — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) September 21, 2018

Former CIA Director Leon Panetta says that if President Trump fires Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, “it raises concerns about the Mueller investigation. It raises concerns about the possibility of obstruction.” https://t.co/ObyIOFq1AO pic.twitter.com/v9y94C5opy — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) September 21, 2018

Just ahead of his speech at the Missouri rally, Trump announced a pause of his Monday order to declassify materials related to the Russian investigation. The materials include parts of the Carter Paige FISA warrant application, text messages from five officials, and some FBI interview reports. The decision to hit the brakes, Trump said, was due to concerns from both the Justice Department and “key allies”.

I met with the DOJ concerning the declassification of various UNREDACTED documents. They agreed to release them but stated that so doing may have a perceived negative impact on the Russia probe. Also, key Allies’ called to ask not to release. Therefore, the Inspector General….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

….has been asked to review these documents on an expedited basis. I believe he will move quickly on this (and hopefully other things which he is looking at). In the end I can always declassify if it proves necessary. Speed is very important to me – and everyone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

“The Inspector General has been asked to review these documents on an expedited basis,” Trump tweeted. “I believe he will move quickly on this (and hopefully other things which he is looking at). In the end I can always declassify if it proves necessary. Speed is very important to me – and everyone!”