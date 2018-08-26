Entrepreneur Suing Mark Zuckerberg For Stifling Free Speech

An entrepreneur is suing Facebook after the tech giant shut his page down in order to make room for advertisement space on users’ timelines.

“As I announced this morning on Fox and Friends, I am bringing a lawsuit against Facebook in the hope of putting an end to the Double Standards and clear abuse of their responsibilities. Silencing people for any reason is simply wrong!” Jason Fyk Tweeted after appearing on Fox News.

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports:

“Facebook is unlawfully silencing people for their own financial gain… Facebook is not above the law and must be held accountable for its wrongs,” read a statement from Fyk’s attorney as part of the Fox & Friends segment. “This is a true case of David versus Goliath.”

Fyk, who appeared on the show with his attorney, said that before his page was shut down in late 2016, it was the fifth most active web page on the entire internet.

“There was no malice involved, there was no specific intent – we just got on there to entertain,” he said. “The reality is, they wanted the newsfeed to push their ads into the newsfeed, so they needed to move everybody out of the way. There’s only a finite amount of space that goes into everybody’s feed, and they have to control it.”

Sean Callagy, attorney for Fyk, said that his client was “unplugged” so that the social media titan could “cut themselves in” to his business for free.

“Everything [on Facebook] is about having the dependable, consistent reach to get to people for advertisers,” Callagy said. “So [Fyk’s] advertisers disappeared, but Facebook kept that reach for themselves, and/or redistributed it to other people.”

At the time his page was shut down, Fyk had over 25 million viewers and was earning hundreds of thousands of dollars per month from ad revenue.