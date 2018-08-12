Free Speech Icon Noam Chomsky: Big Tech Should Not Have Banned Infowars

Liberal activists and Big Tech do not believe in free speech and should not have banned Infowars, according to MIT Professor and free speech icon Noam Chomsky.

Noam Chomsky has consistently defended free speech, including when he said, “If you believe in freedom of speech, you believe in freedom of speech for views you don’t like.”

However, modern day liberals and Big Tech seem to have forgotten that free speech is a two-way street. Once adherents of Voltaire’s maxim — “I may disagree with what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it” — Democrat politicians are now openly bragging on social media about closing down news outlets they disagree with. They are attempting to create a mainstream media echo chamber where only approved content is shared.

This week, Apple, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify and numerous other Silicon Valley giants censored Infowars, with Tim Cook and Mark Zuckerberg personally taking the decision to do so in the case of Apple and Facebook.

Infowars report: Chomsky, who is internationally renowned as an authority on free speech issues, was asked by inventor and encryption expert Louis Buff Parry what his position was on Infowars being shut down by Big Tech.

Responding from his official MIT email address, Chomsky wrote, “What I’ve seen of what he does is outrageous, but unlike many civil libertarians here and especially in other countries, I don’t think that the right way to deal with “hate speech” and crazed fabrications is to ban them; rather, to confront them, and to seek and confront the reasons why anyone pays a moment’s attention to them.”

“The real story about marginalization of opinion and information is, as always, radically different, and undiscussed,” he concluded.

Chomsky also made clear that he was no fan of Jones, asserting that he thought the interview he did with the Infowars host in May 2001 was “ridiculous”.

Parry himself strongly defended Infowars in the email exchange, arguing, “Free speech is free speech and multinational cabals must be checked, particularly when their monopoly corporate decisions lead to the reduction of our free speech rights.”

Parry went on to explain how he was born into the free speech movement in Berkeley in the 60’s, before asserting, “Multinational corporations with no duty or loyalty to anyone have set out to collectively undermine the free speech rights of us all.”

“Who do these hidden rulers of the world think they are to form this kind of cabal?” asked Parry.

Noam Chomsky is one of a dying breed – a real liberal who still supports what used to be liberal principles.

