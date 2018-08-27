McCain Wants Obama & Bush, Not Trump, To Deliver Eulogies At Funeral

US Senator John McCain, the war hawk who died on Saturday, had requested that former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush be eulogists at his funeral.

According to reports, he did not want President Donald Trump to attend his services.

McCain, who died of brain cancer, had long feuded with President Trump, and his family asked, before his death, that Trump stay away from the funeral services.

So as the Deep State cabal puppets will be attending at McCain’s funeral….we’re sure the Clinton’s will show up too.

Press TV reports: Former Vice President Joe Biden will speak at a separate service in Arizona.

Obama, who defeated McCain in the 2008 presidential race, issued a statement shortly after the senator’s death, saying that “we shared, for all our differences, a fidelity to something higher — the ideals for which generations of Americans and immigrants alike have fought, marched, and sacrificed.”

“Few of us have been tested the way John once was, or required to show the kind of courage that he did,” Obama said. “But all of us can aspire to the courage to put the greater good above our own. At John’s best, he showed us what that means. And for that, we are all in his debt.”

Bush, who defeated McCain for the Republican nomination in 2000, issued a statement parsing McCain as “a man of deep conviction and a patriot of the highest order.”

The White House had prepared an official statement that hailed the life of McCain, but President Trump told senior advisers that he preferred to post a tweet instead.

Trump’s tweet did not include any kind words for the long-time senator and Vietnam War veteran.

“My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!” Trump posted Saturday evening.

My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018

McCain will lie in state at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday, before his body will be flown to Washington to lie in state at the US Capitol.

On Sunday US defense manufacturer Lockheed Martin wrote a most ‘heartfelt’ eulogy to the late war hawk.

