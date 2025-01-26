Are you curious about Offshore sports betting? This guide will walk you through what it is, how it works, and why it might be the right choice for you. Whether you’re an experienced bettor or just getting started, offshore sportsbooks offer a wide range of options, including NFL, NBA, NHL, and more — all at competitive odds.

Below, we have compiled a list of our favorite offshore sportsbooks, as well as our criteria for how you can get involved with it.

What Is Offshore Betting?

For those who don’t know, offshore betting is the process of placing wagers on sportsbooks that are based outside of the US. More often than not, these offshore sportsbooks will be located in either Europe, Asia or Latin America. It really took off during the 1990s as the demand for sports betting grew bigger than the supply of available operators.

There are a variety of offshore betting sites for bettors to choose from, but we have narrowed it down to the safest and most secure. Offshore betting sites have been disputed in the past, but the top sites do not break any laws and therefore are free to be used by bettors. It is something of a grey area in the US, but rest assured that you can use these platforms without any repercussions.

Think of it this way. An offshore betting site in Latin America is serving as a betting shop that people are able to visit remotely, instead of having to travel to and visit in person. All of our featured offshore sportsbooks are legal to use and are considered to be legitimate businesses and are all real money betting sites. Select your offshore betting service today to start your sports betting experience.

How We Choose The Best Offshore Sportsbooks

With there being so many offshore sportsbooks to choose from, it can be somewhat daunting for beginners in their initial stages to decide which platform is best for them. That’s where we come in. We have taken away all of the stress that comes with endlessly reading reviews about the pretenders and put together a list of the very best contenders all in one place.

We have a strict list of criteria that we follow each time we review an offshore sportsbook and is used to determine the overall strength of the provider that we are inspecting. If it ticks all the boxes that we are looking for, then they will be approved and included within our collection. As such, only the very best options will sieve their way through, with the ones that are not worth your time of day being left at the wayside.

The criteria that we judge these offshore sportsbooks from include some of the following features:

Reputation and Security

We are very interested to see what other users think of offshore sportsbooks and whether it aligns with our own personal opinion and experiences with them. As such, we will scour the web for other real customer reviews to see what existing players have thought about the service provided. In addition, we also want to ensure security through gambling licenses, which in the case of offshore sportsbooks will usually come from a Curacao Gaming License. Both of these will give users an added level of assurance that they are gambling with a responsible and safe operator.

Variety of Sports and Markets

The very best offshore sportsbooks will provide their users with the opportunity to place wagers on a wide range of sports and markets. No two bettors will be the same and each customer will have different sporting interests that they will want to explore through gambling, making it vital that your chosen operator can provide sufficient options. Our top offshore sportsbooks all come with a great selection of sports and markets for their users to bet on, including major American markets such as:

Payment Options

Making deposits and withdrawals should be a quick and simple process to give players a more convenient experience. With there now being so many different payment options to choose from online, there is no excuse for sportsbooks not to provide a sufficient selection for their customers. There are a huge number of debit cards, credit cards, e-wallets and cryptocurrencies available and on the market for users and the best offshore sportsbooks will feature the best in class from each of these options. Bitcoin betting sites are a particularly common feature when it comes to offshore sportsbooks. As such, it should be quick and easy for players to add and take funds from their offshore betting account, thus leaving less time to sit and wait for your money to come in and out of your account.

Bonuses and Promotions

All sports bettors want to have value with the operator that they are using and the best value often comes through the various bonuses and promotions that are featured on site. This will routinely start with a welcome bonus that is awarded to new customers upon the completion of creating their account with the operator. Once you have played through that, you will then be able to take part in the ongoing promotions that your operator runs. The best offshore sportsbooks will provide their users with plenty of valuable promotions to sink their teeth into. A lack of bonuses could quickly see players lose interest and that is something that the best offshore sportsbooks will avoid through their various bonuses and promotions that are featured on site.

Benefits Of Offshore Sportsbooks for US Players

There are plenty of benefits that come with choosing an offshore sportsbook that can benefit players all over the US. This includes the above mentioned bonuses and promotions, both of which are generous to users that sign up to one of our featured offshore sportsbooks. By signing up players can get access to better bonus offers than what would readily be available at regular sportsbooks and get more bang for their buck. One regularly seen feature at offshore sportsbooks is competitive odds. They are renowned for providing their customers with competitive odds that often outdo regular sportsbooks, so why wouldn’t you choose to bet with one of these? Selecting an offshore sportsbook could therefore see you get bigger returns on your selections across a variety of sports for wagering the same value. Sports bettors deserve the best value possible and that is possible with our selected offshore sportsbooks.

Mobile Offshore Sportsbooks

There is also the option to place your wagers on offshore sportsbooks via your mobile. In some cases, they will have a mobile app for their users to download that will allow you to place wagers remotely no matter where you are. Equally, the mobile versions of these sites will also allow you to place wagers using your handheld device with minimal fuss. Mobile betting will always be an option at offshore sportsbooks, unlike within certain states where sports betting is legal, but not remotely.

Some states have made sports betting legal but only when being placed at a brick and mortar sportsbook, but using offshore sportsbooks will allow you to place your bets on your mobile and on the go. This is a huge benefit to using offshore sportsbooks and is an option that you won’t always have at your disposal with regular sportsbooks in the US. If you are interested in taking part in mobile sports betting then offshore sportsbooks should be an option that you thoroughly consider.

Live Betting At Offshore Sportsbooks

All of our offshore sportsbooks come with the ability to place live bets. Known as in-play betting, this is the art of placing wagers on live sporting events as the action is happening. Previously pre-game betting was the only way to place wagers on sports, but in-play betting has become a popular addition for US bettors to use. Betting in this way can add a new level of excitement to the sporting events that you are watching, as well as potentially getting better value on your picks than what you would’ve got pre-game depending on how the event unfolds.

Whether you are a competitive sports bettor or a recreational one, in-play betting has plenty of perks for all types of bettor. Our offshore bookmakers will give you a great selection of live betting options to choose between and come across a variety of sports. There are always plenty of in-play choices in our offshore sportsbooks.

Offshore Sportsbooks Bonuses

As we previously mentioned, bonuses and promotions are some of the best things that a sports bettor can get from their sportsbook. Our selection of offshore sportsbooks comes with a range of valuable sportsbook bonuses and offers to claim that will give you the best value for money when using their services. There are many types of bonuses out there, all of which are available when you use offshore sportsbooks. The most common types of sportsbook bonuses are:

Welcome Bonus – Nearly all sportsbooks today offer a welcome bonus to their new customers. These are often particularly lucrative as they are used as an incentive for sports bettors to create an account with them and will often come with a significant bonus in exchange for the new custom. There are plenty of valuable welcome bonuses available with our selected offshore sportsbooks that can be used to set you off on the right foot.

– Nearly all sportsbooks today offer a welcome bonus to their new customers. These are often particularly lucrative as they are used as an incentive for sports bettors to create an account with them and will often come with a significant bonus in exchange for the new custom. There are plenty of valuable welcome bonuses available with our selected offshore sportsbooks that can be used to set you off on the right foot. Deposit Bonuses – The most common form of sportsbook bonus is the deposit bonus. Deposit bonuses will require players to make a deposit into their account, after which this deposit will be matched to a predetermined percentage up to a capped value. For example, a 50% deposit bonus of up to $50 would require players to make a deposit of $100 to receive the maximum bonus on offer. You will likely see plenty of deposit bonus offers during your sports betting journey.

– The most common form of sportsbook bonus is the deposit bonus. Deposit bonuses will require players to make a deposit into their account, after which this deposit will be matched to a predetermined percentage up to a capped value. For example, a 50% deposit bonus of up to $50 would require players to make a deposit of $100 to receive the maximum bonus on offer. You will likely see plenty of deposit bonus offers during your sports betting journey. Free Bets/Tokens – This type of sportsbook bonus will require players to add funds to their account and usually place a qualifying bet on a selection at a set minimum odds. Once this bet has settled, you will then be rewarded with your sportsbook bonus. There are other variations, but this is the most common formula that free bets/tokens work from at offshore sportsbooks. Often these free bets will also be set to specific sports and events.

– This type of sportsbook bonus will require players to add funds to their account and usually place a qualifying bet on a selection at a set minimum odds. Once this bet has settled, you will then be rewarded with your sportsbook bonus. There are other variations, but this is the most common formula that free bets/tokens work from at offshore sportsbooks. Often these free bets will also be set to specific sports and events. Odds Boost – Players can get their odds boosted on certain selections and events when they sign up to an offshore sportsbook. These are used as a way of incentivising sports bettors to place a wager on a specific selection by giving them additional value in the shape of bigger returns on their bet. Be sure to keep an eye out for these odds boosts as they can give you more value on selections that you may already have been interested in betting on yourself without the additional bump in price.

– Players can get their odds boosted on certain selections and events when they sign up to an offshore sportsbook. These are used as a way of incentivising sports bettors to place a wager on a specific selection by giving them additional value in the shape of bigger returns on their bet. Be sure to keep an eye out for these odds boosts as they can give you more value on selections that you may already have been interested in betting on yourself without the additional bump in price. No Deposit Bonuses – Seldom will you find a more valuable promotion than no deposit bonuses. Unsurprisingly, offshore sportsbooks — like any other business — aren’t too keen on giving away freebies all the time, which is what no deposit bonuses are as they don’t require players to deposit any of their own funds. Regardless of how big the bonus is, we would always advise players to claim no deposit bonuses as and when they appear as there really is nothing to lose with them!

Are Offshore Sportsbooks Legal?

In the gambling world, offshore sportsbooks are something of a grey area — but not to the users themselves. It is technically legal for US residents to use offshore sportsbooks to place their sports wagers from, so long as a regulator hasn’t exclusively banned an operator from residing within your area of residence. For example, you can visit and sign up to an offshore sportsbook based in the Isle of Man and access your account, their various range of sports and bonuses like any other regular player.

It is down to the offshore sportsbooks themselves to ensure that they are compliant with laws and regulations for the local area within which they are operating. All of our featured offshore sportsbooks are above board and are available to US bettors and are completely legal from the standpoint of the individual who is placing the wager. As such, US players should not hesitate in choosing any one of our featured offshore sportsbooks as the benefits they provide can outweigh much of what regular sports betting operators within the country can offer in terms of a complete service. This is especially the case if you are living in a state where sports betting is still restricted or even isn’t permitted at all outside of offshore sportsbooks.

Offshore Sportsbooks Summary

To conclude, offshore sportsbooks are a great choice for sports bettors in the US that want to enjoy more freedom with the way that they place their sports wagers. Although the nation is starting to relax its views on gambling, there still isn’t the same level of freedom to place wagers on sports as there is in other countries. Some of our featured offshore sportsbooks are industry leaders in their field and provide excellent service to their users. Offshore sportsbooks play an important role in giving US sports bettors a more fluid experience that allows them to choose the way that they want to bet. If you want to move away from the conventional forms of sports betting in the US then offshore sportsbooks are a great choice.