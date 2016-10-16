Zero Point Energy: Alien Technology That Will Change Everything

Zero Point Energy could help us reach interstellar space in no time.

Free unlimited energy that exists in the vacuum of space is available now.

Recently published Wikileaks emails allegedly show Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta and Former NASA astronaut Edgar Mitchell discussing “free energy” and Extraterrestrial Disclosure.

This ALIEN technology could be at our fingertips.

But are we ready for it?

What is “Zero Point Energy”?

It is the energy of the vacuum, which in quantum field theory is defined not as empty space but as the ground state of the fields. In cosmology, the vacuum energy is one possible explanation for the cosmological constant. A related term is zero-point field, which is the lowest energy state of a particular field.

Nikola Tesla was the first to propose that the vacuum energy, or ether, might be harnessed for useful work, ever since then many people have claimed to exploit zero-point energy with a large amount of pseudoscientific literature causing ridicule around the subject.

