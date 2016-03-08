Donald Trump Linked To Racist Mobster At Trump Plaza Casino

Donald Trump’s relationship with a notorious mobster has raised questions about the businessman-politician and his dodgy past.

The Republican presidential front-runner lavished gifts to a hateful mobster who used to frequent his gambling joint in Atlantic City and intimidate women and minority employees.

Trump’s casino was fined $650,000 for catering to the racist mobster and now Trump denies directly knowing the man.

Sputnik reports:

The daughter of Robert LiButti, a mobster affiliated with John Gotti, has come forward with new details of the Republican presidential front-runner’s ties to her father.

Investigative reporter Michael Isikoff detailed how in 1991 an investigation was launched into the casino after complaints were made by nine employees about having to remove women and minorities from the tables where LiButti was playing.

“He did not want women, blacks or other minorities dealing or supervising his games,” a filing by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement, obtained by Isikoff, stated. Libutti also allegedly referred to an employee as a “dumb c*nt” and “dumb b*tch,” another as a “Jew broad,” and an African-American dealer as a “black bastard,” Isikoff wrote.

“Shoot the f*cking dice. Shoot the f*cking dice like you’re f*cking some n*gger,” LiButti shouted at another point, according to testimony in the case.

Employee complaints about the casino’s willingness to cater to the hateful mobster resulted in a fine of $200,000.

Trump has denied that he personally knew the high-roller, but LiButti’s daughter, Edith Creamer, told Isikoff otherwise.

“He’s a liar,” said Creamer. “Of course he knew him. I flew in the [Trump] helicopter with [Trump’s then wife] Ivana and the kids. My dad flew it up and down [to Atlantic City]. My 35th birthday party was at the Plaza and Donald was there. After the party, we went on his boat, his big yacht. I like Trump, but it pisses me off that he denies knowing my father. That hurts me.”

The casino was also fined $450,000 for reportedly buying LiButti at least nine luxury vehicles worth $1.6 million, five European vacations worth $104,338, $279,978 worth of event tickets, $121,712 worth of jewelry, and $40,020 in champagne, Yahoo News reported.

The allegations that Trump was closer to LiButti than he lets on are further detailed in a book called “Trumped!: The Inside Story of the Real Donald Trump — His Cunning Rise and Spectacular Fall,” by John R. O’Donnell, where he recounts a story of the mobster selling Trump a horse.