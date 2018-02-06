Former Chairman Of Tory LGBT Group Jailed For Making & Distributing Child Porn

There have been calls for an investigation into claims that the Tory LGBT group was infiltrated by a paedophile ring.

The Conservative parties lesbian and gay rights group was linked with a paedophile ring after their former chairman was jailed for sharing the ‘most horrendous child abuse images imaginable’.

Councillor and primary school teacher Matthew Sephton was convicted last month at Manchester Crown Court of possessing and distributing indecent child images.

The Mail Online reports: The court was told that Mr Sephton, also an ex-Conservative Parliamentary candidate and Trafford councillor, was a member of groups that shared child abuse images.

Ben Harris-Quinney, chairman of the Tory Bow Group, said yesterday he had told Conservative chiefs three years ago of fears that its gay rights group, formerly known as LGBTory, was linked to a wider paedophile scandal.

Mr Harris-Quinney, who is also a director of Grassroots Conservatives, told The Mail on Sunday: ‘I raised concerns with senior party figures in 2015 about the behaviour of a group that had connections with LGBTory but I was ignored.

I believe there is substantial evidence that it involved sexual abuse with underage boys, date-rape and paedophilia. It is essential that Mr Lewis investigates.’

Mr Sephton was chairman of LGBTory, now rebranded as LGBT+Conservatives, until 2014 and played a key role in the campaign to win Tory support for gay marriage.

He will be on the national sex offenders’ register for life.

A party spokesman said: ‘These are serious allegations which the party is urgently investigating.’