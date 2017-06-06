Refusing to allow Muslims to migrate en masse remains the best anti-terror method, according to a senior Poland politician who states that President Trump’s travel ban is an effective solution for keeping Americans safe from the type of attacks rocking Europe.

“When it comes to reducing the chances of Poland being hit by [Islamist] terror attacks, the only proven method is to not allow in Muslim migrants,” Ryszard Czarnecki told local radio after an attack in London on Saturday killed seven and injured at least 48 others.

Noting the children of Islamic immigrants have been responsible for a large number of ISIS-inspired attacks on European soil, the London-born Law and Justice (PiS) MEP said Poland is “learning from the mistakes” of other nations in the West, and so refuses to “open [its] doors to Islamic migrants.”

Asked whether he thinks the politicians running Poland have any good advice on how to avoid terrorism for Britain, which has experienced three Jihadist attacks in three months, and other countries in Western Europe, Czarnecki said the country has “a very specific concept — no Islamic immigrants.

“With regards to Britain, we have already told them on several occasions they need to deport, not tolerate, radical migrants.

“If a radical Muslim cleric in a mosque calls on his brothers in the faith … to fight the infidels, well, I think that there are grounds to expel such an imam.

“Fortunately, Poland does not make these mistakes that other countries have made when it comes to our immigration policy, and so we don’t have these headaches,” stated the MEP,who sits on the European Parliament’s foreign affairs committee.

[Defiant Poland Tells EU: ‘We Are Not Taking Any Refugees’]

Breitbart reports: Speaking in Poland’s parliament at the end of last month after a terror attack in Manchester claimed the lives of 23 adults and children, including a Polish couple, Prime Minister Beata Szydło condemned the “political elites” of Europe and warned the continent must put in place “strong politicians” who are willing to tackle terrorism.

Speaking of the need to act, Szydło said: “Where are you headed Europe?… Rise from your knees and from your lethargy or you will be crying over your children every day.”

The PiS premier’s government is currently fighting European Commission plans for every member state signed up to the Common European Asylum System to take in a quota of migrants currently living in Greece and Italy.

Reacting to the European Union’s (EU) setting of a June deadline, by which Poland and Hungary must welcome immigrants or face sanctions, Interior Minister Mariusz Błaszczak insisted that asylum seekers from the third world would inflict damage to the Central European nation “much worse” than could any punishment from Brussels.