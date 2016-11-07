Palin Confident Of Trump Victory, Says Polls Are Only For Strippers

Former vice presidential nominee and Tea Party darling Sarah Palin does not believe in polls, except for ones used in strip clubs.

In an interview with TV host Bill O’Reilly, the former half-term Alaska governor said she does not have a whole lot of faith in election polls.

The Ring Of Fire reports:

Speaking with Bill O’Reilly on Sunday evening, Palin responded to O’Reilly’s assertion that polls show Clinton leading in most key locations.

“Like I’ve said before, polls are only good for strippers and cross-country skiers. What matters is that two days from now, you know, the gettin’ out the vote effort and making sure these Reagan Democrats and independents and Michigan Republicans get out their vote.”

Palin must have realized just how whack-a-doo she sounded, so she clarified:

“I just don’t put a whole lot of faith in polls, especially two days out.”

Oh Sarah, we love you, but mostly we hate you.

Watch.