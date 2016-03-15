Sarah Palin Rejects ‘Punk Ass Thuggery Stuff’ At Trump Rally

Former Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin says “we don’t have time for is all that petty punk-ass little thuggery stuff.”

The former Republican vice presidential nominee was referring to recent violent protests that have erupted during Donald Trump campaign rallies.

The Daily Caller reports:

While stumping for Trump in Tampa, Florida on Monday, Palin criticized the media for “being on the thug’s side” asking, “What the heck are you guys thinking, media?”