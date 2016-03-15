Sarah Palin Rejects ‘Punk Ass Thuggery Stuff’ At Trump Rally
Former Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin says “we don’t have time for is all that petty punk-ass little thuggery stuff.”
The former Republican vice presidential nominee was referring to recent violent protests that have erupted during Donald Trump campaign rallies.
The Daily Caller reports:
While stumping for Trump in Tampa, Florida on Monday, Palin criticized the media for “being on the thug’s side” asking, “What the heck are you guys thinking, media?”
Sarah Palin: “What we don’t have time for is all that petty punk-ass little thuggery stuff that’s been going on with these quote end quote protestors, who have been doing nothing but wasting your time and trying to take away your First Amendment rights, your rights to assemble peacefully and the media being on the thugs’ side. What the heck are you guys thinking, media?”
We don’t have time for “punk-a** little thuggery” at Trump rallies, @SarahPalinUSA says https://t.co/V6mu0VG8UP https://t.co/V9ot1XiJFh
— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 14, 2016
