Trump Says He Will Release JFK Files But Names Of People Still Alive To Be Removed

US President Donald Trump has promised to release all the additional John F. Kennedy assassination files, but documents containing names and addresses of people still alive, would not be made public.



“After strict consultation with General Kelly, the CIA and other Agencies, I will be releasing ALL #JFKFiles other than the names and addresses of any mentioned person who is still living,” Trump wrote in a series of tweets, referring to his chief of staff John Kelly.

2,800 files related to the the assassination of President Kennedy in 1963 were released on Thursday.

The documents were released under the 1992 John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act, which determined that the US National Archives should publish the withheld assassination information within a 25-year timeframe. However, many records still remain securely locked away over fears they could threaten national security.

However, he said he would not release the names of people still living who are mentioned in the documents.

…in order to put any and all conspiracy theories to rest. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2017

On Thursday, the White House issued a statement saying some documents not published in this round of releases will be disclosed by April 26, 2018. It said redactions will only occur in the “rarest of circumstances.”

Meanwhile, WikiLeaks challenged Trump’s assertion on Twitter that he released the cache of secret files “long ahead of schedule.”

This is false. The date was set 25 years ago — and most of the remaining fully withheld files were not released. https://t.co/O3TCdfb5GY — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) October 29, 2017

Tweeting on Sunday, the whistleblowing organization pointed out that the deadline was set 25 years ago, during the George H. W. Bush administration. The outlet, headed by Julian Assange, has also offered a $100k reward for the withheld JFK files.