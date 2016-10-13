US, Saudi Arabia Grant ISIS Free Passage From Iraqi To Syria -Report

The US and Saudi Arabia have reportedly agreed to grant thousands of ISIS terrorists free passage out of the Iraqi city of Mosul ahead of a major operation aimed at retaking the city from its occupiers.

A military-diplomatic source told RIA Novosti that ISIS will be redeployed to fight against the government in Syria.

“More than 9,000 Daesh militants will be redeployed from Mosul to the eastern regions of Syria to carry out a major offensive operation, which involves capturing Dayr al-Zawr and Palmyra,” the unnamed diplomatic source told the news agency on Wednesday.

The source said that Washington seeks to “counter Russia’s achievements in Syria” and “diminish their importance” by relocating the IS militants from Mosul to eastern Syria.

RT reports:

According to the anonymous diplomatic source, US President Barack Obama has already sanctioned an operation to liberate Mosul, due to take place in October.

During the storm of the city in northern Iraq the US-led coalition’s planes would only strike detached, vacated or uninhabited buildings, while keeping terrorists as targets, he said.

In September, US Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter confirmed that Washington would send an additional 600 troops to Iraq to help liberate Mosul at the request of the local authorities.

The source suggested that redeployment of IS militants is necessary because “Washington must somehow counter Russia’s achievements in Syria, try to diminish their importance.”

“Apart from the purely political dividends, the other purpose of this operation, obviously, will be to discredit the success of Russian Airspace forces. And, of course, it’s an attempt to undermine Syrian President (Bashar) Assad,” he said.

The leadership of Saudi Arabia’s General Intelligence Directorate will be the mediators and guarantors of the agreement on safe passage for the jihadists from Mosul, he claimed.

The source added that a similar scheme had been used by the US and its allies during the liberation of the Iraqi city of Fallujah.