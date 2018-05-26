1984: UK Gov. Force Breitbart To Delete Tommy Robinson Arrest Article

The UK government has gone into full 1984 mode, forcing news outlets such as Breitbart and Russia Today to delete all stories covering the unlawful arrest and imprisonment of Tommy Robinson on Friday.

Activist and independent journalist Tommy Robinson was arrested outside Leeds Crown Court on Friday mornning, where he was reporting on an ongoing child grooming gang trial.

Within hours of his arrest, a UK judge ordered that Tommy Robinson serve a 13 month prison sentence and issued a gagging order against media outlets from reporting on the story.

Outlets such as The Mirror, Breitbart, Birmingham Mail, Daily Record, and Russia Today have ALL taken down their stories surrounding the arrest (all links now return a “not found” page).

Tommy warned us about these rape gangs. You laughed and called him a racist Tommy will die in prison at the hands of these gangs. You will laugh and say it served him right Then you will remember YOU have a daughter #TommyRobinson https://t.co/CkT9s3UA5i — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) May 25, 2018

Robinson, who founded the English Defence League street protest movement but later renounced it to join the Quilliam counter-extremism organisation, was at the court to report on ten men accused of offences including child rape, trafficking, and supply of class A drugs to children, according to Caolan Robertson.

A video posted by Caolan shows Robinson being taken away by three police officers.

Tommy Robinson has been arrested in Leeds court for reporting on grooming gangs. More updates to follow pic.twitter.com/iEPDoNOKHM — Caolan Robertson (@CaolanRob) May 25, 2018

A recording of Robinson’s arrest shows one police officer appearing to seize his mobile phone before he is bundled into the back of a van. The exact number of officers at the scene is unclear, but at least half a dozen appear to be involved.

“This is free speech. This is where we’re at,” Robinson tells onlookers, before addressing the officers directly.

“You know when you do this, more people are going to watch this now than ever,” Robinson tells them.

“This is ridiculous. Lads, do you feel right what you’re doing, here? I haven’t said a word — in fact, someone laid their hand and assaulted me outside court; other people swore at me and threatened me about my mother, and here I am being arrested for saying nothing. I’ve done nothing,” he claims.

A video posted prior to the arrest does appear to show Robinson asking two men how they feel about the verdict, to which one responds: “Go and f**k your Mum’s fanny, go and f**k it!”

“Is there any guilt?” responds Robinson.

“You f**k your Dad, you son of a bitch!”