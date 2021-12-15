7 Best Niche to Start Youtube- Start Your Video Journey

There are many different niches that you can start a youtube channel in. It really depends on what you’re interested in and what you think will be popular. If you’re not sure where to start, here are seven of the best niches to get started:

1) Product reviews – This is a great niche to start in because there are so many products out there that people want to know about. You can review anything from kitchen appliances to makeup to cars.

2) Challenges – People love watching challenges, whether it’s the latest viral challenge or a personal challenge you come up with yourself.

3) Life hacks – Everyone loves learning new life hacks. Share your tips and tricks for everything from saving money to organizing your home.

4) Teach a skill – Do you have a special skill that you can teach others? Maybe you can teach people how to knit, crochet, cook, or do makeup.

5) Share recipes – Food is always popular on youtube, and people are always looking for new recipes to try. Share your favorite recipes with your viewers.

6) Share beauty tips – Women are always looking for new beauty tips, and there’s a huge demand for beauty content on youtube. Share your tips for everything from hair care to skincare.

7) Share fashion tips – Like beauty, fashion is another topic that people are always interested in. Share your tips for dressing well and accessorizing your outfits.

Which niche will you choose? There are plenty of options to choose from, so pick the one that you think will be the most successful for you. Do some research and come up with a plan before you start filming your videos. The more prepared you are, the better your videos will be.

How to Monetize Youtube Videos

Once you’ve picked your niche, it’s time to start thinking about ways to monetize your videos. Monetizing your youtube video is very important because otherwise, you will not be able to earn any money from them. Here are some of the best ways to monetize your youtube videos:

1) Google Adsense – This is one of the most popular ad platforms used by YouTubers on all kinds of niches. It works by displaying different ads before and during your video which you can choose according to what demographic they fit. Google takes a large percentage of whatever money you make with ad clicks, but it’s still a good way to get started with monetizing your videos.

2) Affiliate links – Make sure you are allowed to use affiliate links in your country before using this method. If you are, then you can include affiliate links in your videos to products that you talk about. When someone clicks on the link and buys the product, you will earn a commission from the sale.

3) Sponsorships – If you have a large enough audience, you may be able to find sponsors who are interested in having their products or services featured in your videos. This can be a great way to earn money, but make sure you only work with sponsors that you believe in and that match your niche.

4) Donate button – This is a less common method of monetization, but it’s still worth mentioning. You can add a donate button to your channel that allows people to donate money to you directly. You can also include a link to a PayPal account if you don’t want to use the button option.

5) Patreon – This is another less common method of monetization, but it’s growing in popularity so it’s worth mentioning. Patreon is similar to an ongoing Kickstarter campaign where fans can pledge money towards your youtube videos on a monthly basis. The amount you receive depends on how much they choose to spend and how many people are pledging at any given time.

6) Selling merchandise – If you have your own company or brand, then selling merchandise related to that brand can be another great way to monetize your youtube channel.

7) Sponsored giveaways – Giveaways always generate a lot of interest, and they can be a great way to monetize your youtube channel. Sponsors will often give you products or money in exchange for hosting a giveaway on your channel.

8) YouTube Red – This is a new option that was recently introduced by YouTube. It allows viewers to pay a monthly fee in order to watch videos without ads. This can be a great option for YouTubers who have a large audience because it allows them to make more money from their videos.

There are many different ways to monetize your youtube videos, so choose the ones that work best for you and start making money!

So now that we know how to start a successful youtube channel, how to monetize youtube videos, and how to keep viewers engaged with your content, it’s time to have some fun! Don’t be afraid to try new things. Youtube is all about originality, so if you’re doing something that everyone else does then people will lose interest. Have fun with it and don’t take things too seriously!