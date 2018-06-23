Anti-Clinton GOP Candidate Seriously Injured After Deadly Car Crash

Rep. Katie Arrington, a fierce Clinton critic, has been seriously injured in a deadly car collision, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed.

The South Carolina GOP candidate underwent emergency surgery on Saturday and is currently recovering in a Charleston-area hospital.

Cbsnews.com reports: The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says Arrington and a friend were traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 17 around 9 p.m. Friday when another driver traveling in the wrong direction hit their vehicle.

Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio says the other driver died at the scene.

Mr. Trump took to Twitter to express his concern Saturday, on his way to Las Vegas for speeches.

My thoughts and prayers are with Representative Katie Arrington of South Carolina, including all of those involved in last nights car accident, and their families. https://t.co/rWYt2VBjxc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2018

According to her Twitter account, Arrington’s injuries apparently include a sustained fracture in her back, broken ribs, and other internal injuries that required major surgery. The main artery in her legs, according to her Twitter account, has a partial collapse that will require a stent. She will need more surgeries, and likely be hospitalized for two weeks.

“As we all know, Katie Arrington is an extremely strong woman and has tremendous faith and an incredibly supportive family,” her Twitter account said.

Arrington defeated Sanford in a GOP primary earlier this month. Democratic nominee Joe Cunningham said he was suspending his campaign until further notice.

Sanford responded to the news on Twitter, saying, “Our thoughts and prayers this morning go to Katie Arrington, her family and those involved in last night’s automobile accident.”