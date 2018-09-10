Armageddon Fears After First ‘Red Heifer’ In 2000 Yrs Is Born In Israel

The end of days are allegedly nigh following the birth of a red heifer in Israel last month

The calf’s birth apparently fulfills a Biblical prophecy that the Jewish Messiah is about to return heralding ‘the end of the world’.

Rabbinical scholars are treating the birth as a potential omen for the rebuilding of the Third Temple.

The Temple Institute in Jerusalem announced the calf’s birth on YouTube, saying it would undergo “extensive examination” to determine if the animal is red all over.

RT reports: Evangelical Christians, citing Biblical prophecy, believe it means the end of days is nigh.

If proven to be the cow of prophecy, the young calf will be the first true red heifer born in 2,000 years, an event that is meant to foreshadow the construction of the Third Temple in Jerusalem, heralding the arrival of the Jewish Messiah. Evangelical Christian theologians also believe the construction of the Third Temple will lead to Judgement Day.

The Temple Institute announced the birth via YouTube adding that the auspicious calf “brings the promise of reinstating Biblical purity to the world.” The Institute claims to be “dedicated to every aspect of the Holy Temple of Jerusalem, and the central role it fulfilled, and will once again fulfill, in the spiritual well-being of both Israel and all the nations of the world.”

“Does this perhaps mean that the appearance of a red heifer in these waning end times is an indication, a forerunner of the appearance of the Messiah himself, who will officiate at its preparation?” Rabbi Caimen of the Temple Institute said, as cited by Brinkwire.

“If there has been no red heifer for the past 2,000 years, perhaps it is because the time was not right; Israel was far from being ready. But now, what could it mean for the times we live in, to have the means for purification so close at hand?”

Rabbi Chain Richman, director of the Temple Institute, said as cited by The Deccan Chronicle.

References to red heifers are present in both the Christian and the Jewish religious traditions. The calf has reportedly been examined by rabbinical experts but will continue to be examined every few months to determine its legitimacy as the red heifer of Biblical prophecy.

The Temple Institute began its Raise a Red Heifer breeding program three years ago with the express goal of producing the heifer of prophecy, which would be required to meet a number of requirements, chief among which being that the calf be entirely red and “without blemish.”

The group imported the frozen embryos of red angus cows and implanted them in domestic Israeli cows. Previous discoveries of red heifers were made in 1999 and 2002 though both were disqualified by the group for being male and for having a patch of white hair, respectively.

“On the 17th day of Elul, 5778, (August 28, 2018), a red heifer was born in the land of Israel.

The red heifer candidate is being raised and specially cared for under the auspices of the Temple Institute’s ‘Raise a Red Heifer’ program,” the institute wrote on Facebook.