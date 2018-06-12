Bill Clinton Says Rape Of Juanita Broaddrick Was ‘Acceptable’ In 1978

Bill Clinton claims the brutal rape of Juanita Broaddrick was “acceptable” when he did it in 1978 because societal norms were different back then.

Speaking with PBS last Friday, Clinton shocked viewers by dismissing his devious behavior, including the sexual assault and rape of former colleagues.

Clinton told the PBS host that he believes things that would have been acceptable in regards to sexual consent when he was in office are now considered to be disqualifying.

Juanita Broaddrick immediately hit back at Mr. Clinton’s assertion that norms have “changed” on what you can do to someone without their consent.

Sooooo….Bill Clinton thinks he should get a pass because it was 1978 when HE RAPED ME….and HE knows it’s not acceptable in today’s society??? https://t.co/4VZlcobeIW — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) June 11, 2018

Dailycaller.com reports: “I think it’s a good thing that we should all have higher standards,” Clinton said. “I think the norms have really changed in terms of, what you can do to somebody against their will, how much you can crowd their space, make them miserable at work.”

Broaddrick, who accuses Clinton of raping her in 1978 when he was running for governor of Arkansas, tweeted about Clinton’s statement on Monday.

“Bill Clinton thinks he should get a pass because it was 1978 when HE RAPED ME,” she wrote. “and HE knows it’s not acceptable in today’s society?