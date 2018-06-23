Bill Gates: I Stopped Trump From Investigating Vaccines

Bill Gates has boasted that he advised President Trump to halt all investigations into the potential dangers of vaccines.

In a disturbing new video, the billionaire philanthropist admitted that Gates Foundation staff lobbied Trump against his vaccine safety research project.

“In both of those two meetings [with Donald Trump], he asked me if vaccines weren’t a bad thing, because he was considering a commission to look into ill-effects of vaccines… And I said “No… that would be a bad thing, don’t do that.””

Wakeup-world.com reports: Trump, who has publicly questioned the frequency of the childhood vaccination schedule, has remained silent on whether he intends to proceed with the vaccine safety commission, however according to Gates, “There’s a rumor that he is going to do something in that area. But maybe I and others will convince him that that’s not worthwhile.”

The first question is: With so many unanswered questions about the potential damage caused by vaccines, and such public controversy surrounding their safety, why would Gates consider such a commission “not worthwhile”? As an ardent vaccine advocate, surely Gates would welcome the opportunity to publicly and scientifically silence vaccine critics – If indeed there are no risks involved?

What is even more disturbing was hearing Gates speak about vaccines during his 2010 TED Talk, where he addressed the issue of population growth – and stated that vaccines are an effective method to reduce it.

“World population today has 6.8 billion people that’s headed up to about 9 billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, healthcare and reproductive health services, we can lower the world population by 10-15%.” [source]

Vaccines and healthcare as a means to lower the population? If you watch the video linked to that last quote’s source, you’ll note this is not the first time Gates has stated this.

It is no secret that modern medical practices and pharmaceutical drugs are currently one of the highest cause of death in the U.S. Openly stating that vaccines and the current system of healthcare are part of his vision to reduce the global population should raise grave concerns in the mind of every parent alive. How can you hear one of the richest men in the world – a self-confessed adherent to the beliefs of eugenicist Thomas Robert Malthus – speaking about reducing the population with vaccines and healthcare, and still not see a problem?

For those who understand the implications, I ask you to suspend your political views for a moment and focus only on the subject matter. Here I do not speak for or against Bill Gates, or Donald Trump. I do not discuss or judge their personalities, and I care nothing about their billions of dollars or their social status. Instead I speak about the words spoken by Bill Gates, and the actions of the pharmaceutical industry, which concern me greatly as a father. I am talking to you, the reader, who is just like me – who wants to know what is being injected into my child and the risks associated with them.

There is no need to delve into the many cases, including those I have heard from my own friends, of parents who have witnessed their kids’ behavior drastically change – or worse, become outright autistic – immediately after receiving vaccinations…

There is no need to post scientific studies that prove common vaccine adjuvants cause demyelination of nerve fibers in the brain, impairing neurological development…

There is no need to dissect the fate of the documentary VAXXED, directed by CDC whistleblower Andrew Wakefield and supported by Robert De Niro (the father of an autistic child), which was withdrawn from the Tribeca Film Festival — a festival whose co-founders are directly related to the owner of a company specializing in vaccine trials…

There is not even a need to post numerous links which point to vaccine manufacturers and regulators fast-tracking vaccine approvals into the market before long-term risks and benefits can be measured…

All this is known, and evidence of it can be easily found online.

The fact that most concerns me is, there IS a risk. The U.S. government’s Vaccine Injury Compensation Fund has already paid out nearly $4 billion in compensation to parents of children damaged by vaccines – and those are just the cases that have been successfully proven in court. And where there is risk, there must also be investigation, so that we as parents can have an impartial understanding of those risks.

All too often, those who raise concerns about the ill-effects of vaccinations are written off as crazy, regardless of the facts and solid reasoning they present. As a result, this endless debate for and against vaccination is continuing while children continue to be harmed, and questions go unanswered, and all the while influential vaccine advocates like Bill Gates are doing everything in their power to ensure a government investigation into the risks of vaccines is not commissioned.

Do you still not see a problem?

I am not a doctor. I am just like you. I am just a person who can’t stand lies and misinformation, especially when they can potentially hurt my children. So here I am offering a simple analysis with simple questions to ask yourself and others who advocate vaccination.

First of all, a decision to either vaccinate or not vaccinate a child should only be made by the parents. No one else has the moral authority to influence or overturn their decision. How did we get to the point where the government – your employee – can advocate injecting a cocktail of chemicals into your child’s body without your fully informed knowledge and consent of the potential consequence to their health? How can this be justified, and where does it end?

Secondly, let’s take a moment to discuss the intention behind Gates’ response to President Trump. Remember, he recommended against a government investigation into possible ill effects of vaccines. Why? Why would a man who openly wants to reduce the world population advocate for vaccines, which he says save lives, as a means of reducing population growth, and then speak against an inquiry into their safety? If this subject wasn’t so sensitive, his comments would be hilarious. For any thinking person, the answer is obvious. He doesn’t want an investigation because he is afraid that the ill-effects Trump was referring to might be proven as scientific fact, destroying an entire industry based on the manufacture and sale of those vaccines. It could also hurt the funding of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, a disturbing organization of which Gates is a big supporter. Both Gates and his father, William H. Gates Sr., have long been involved with Planned Parenthood (formerly known as the Birth Control League), an organization with a long history of collaboration with the American Eugenics Society. It is only due to an undercover investigation by James O’Keefe from Project Veritas that the startling truth came out about Planned Parenthood, whose senior executives were caught selling parts of aborted fetuses. (Sources: ABC News and The Center for Medical Progress.)

How far ‘down the rabbit hole’ this is all goes is unknown. Should we assume that eugenics advocate Bill Gates was completely unaware that this highly immoral and criminal activity was being conducted by Planned Parenthood’s senior directors of medical services? Either way, this taxpayer-funded organization has shown such serious lack of ethics that it must also be investigated, along with the safety of vaccines – and logically, so should the influential man who advocates for both.

As a parent, I feel it is immoral to object to a legitimate investigation into medical products that are routinely forced into our children’s bodies. Considering that corruption in the medical establishment and pharmaceutical companies is a well-documented fact, and that the vaccine industry is currently worth tens of billions of dollars a year, it would be foolish for us to blindly accept their own ‘science’ as gospel, or their attempts to discredit public concerns about their safety.

I hope that my simple words of logic make sense to you, and encourage you re-assess the risks involved.

The one thing we can all agree on is that we want our children to be safe, and don’t want to take chances with their health. We need the facts, both the good and the bad, so that we can protect them and give them the best chance of a healthy life. With so much at stake, we can’t take Bill Gates’ word for it, nor the word of vaccine industry-funded science. The only way to do that is through an independent commission into vaccine safety. A congressional hearing should be called for immediately.