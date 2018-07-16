Brian Stelter: Americans Should Not Trust Trump – But Must Trust CNN

CNN’s Brian Stelter has urged the American public not to trust President Donald Trump but should instead tune into CNN for “the truth”.

The “Reliable Sources” host claims that Trump cannot be trusted to tell the truth about what happened during his one-on-one meeting with President Putin on Monday.

Breitbart.com reports: Stelter said Trump “simply cannot be trusted” because he has proven “time and time again” to lie and contradict himself, adding the meeting would cause his opponents to speculate if he is really a Russian agent working on “betraying America.”

“No aides, no note-takers,” Stelter said. “So, we’ll never really know what is said because, really, can we trust either man? No, we can’t.”

He added, “What President Trump says is so frequently false or nonsensical that his words don’t have the same meaning, the same power, the same impact as past presidents. It’s a shame, but it’s true. Trump simply cannot be trusted. He has proven this himself time and time again. It’s his own lies and his own contradictions that have proven it.”