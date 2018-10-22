Brooklyn Witches Cast Mass Hex On Brett Kavanaugh During New York Ritual

Witches placed a public hex on US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during a ritual in New York on Saturday.



Over 60 people gathered outside Catland Books in Brooklyn, New York, at 7:00 p.m. Saturday to watch the self proclaimed witches cast the spell on Kavanaugh.

The spell, which was livestreamed on Instagram and Facebook was also aimed at “all rapists and the patriarchy which emboldens, rewards and protects them”.

‘The harm we want to inflict on Kavanaugh and Trump is that they be exposed and ousted’ said the organiser Dakota Bracciale

But will their hex work?

RT reports: In what might be described as the ultimate last-ditch attempt to sabotage Kavanaugh’s appointment, a coven of witchcraft enthusiasts convened in Brooklyn to cast a hex upon the newly-minted Supreme Court Justice. Kavanaugh’s confirmation sparked a nationwide debate after he was accused of beer-fueled sexual misconduct in high school. But where the senate failed, Brooklyn’s witches hope to succeed.

Although well aware that he could be turned into a newt at any moment, RT’s Caleb Maupin attended the sorcery summit in hopes of learning more about the #Hexistance. He also crossed paths with Christian activists, who said that they were at the event to counter its Dark Magick message of “hate.”

via GIPHY

The coven has apparently already cursed Donald Trump several times – but as one witch told Maupin, results have been lackluster at best