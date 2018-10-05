BuzzFeed Poll: 40% Of Millennial Men Identify As Socialist

A new poll examining the political leanings of the next generation of leaders found that 40% of millennial men identify as “socialist”.
The study by Maru/Blue and BuzzFeed News released Thursday, asked 1,006 randomly selected 22- to 27-year-olds to characterize their political leanings.
Wnd.com reports: Asked what “best reflects your current political leanings,” given options ranging from “Strong Democrat,” to “Strong Republican” or “Independent,” a total of 22 percent identified as “Strong Democrat.”
Only 10 percent would identify as “Strong Republican.”
A total of 31 percent say yes to the question, “Would you call yourself a democratic socialist, a socialist or neither?”
The breakdown was 18 percent “democratic socialist,” 8 percent “socialist” and 5 percent “either a socialist or a democratic socialist.”
Showing there is significant room for more socialists, 23 percent of the millennials questioned answered, “Neither, but I need to learn more.”
A total of 28 percent said they would be “Much more likely” or “A little more likely” to vote for a candidate running for political office if he referred to himself as a “socialist.”
The poll found 27 percent said they would be “A little less likely” or “Much less likely” to vote for the candidate.
It would make no difference, 22 percent said.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
