California Declared Largest Insane Asylum In The World

California has been officially declared the world’s largest insane asylum as its globalist leaders enact policies that are slowly but surely destroying the state.

From the LA. Times:

1. 40% of all workers in LA County (10.2 million people) are working for cash; and not paying taxes. This is because they are predominantly illegal immigrants, working without a green card. (Donald Trump was right)

2. 95 %of warrants for murder in Los Angeles are for illegal aliens.

3. 75% of people on the most wanted list in Los Angeles are illegal aliens.

4.Over 2/3 of all births in Los Angeles County are to illegal alien Mexicans on Medi-Cal, whose births were paid for by taxpayers.

5. Nearly 35% of all inmates in California detention centers are Mexican nationals; they are here illegally.

6. Over 300,000 illegal aliens in Los Angeles County are living in garages.

7. The FBI reports halfof all gang members in Los Angeles are most likely illegal aliens from south of the border.

8. Nearly 60% of all occupants of HUD properties are illegal.

9. 21 radio stations in LA are Spanish-speaking.

10. In LA County, 5.1 million people speak English; 3.9 million, speak Spanish.

Less than 2% of illegal aliens are picking our crops, but 29% are on welfare.

Over 70% of the United States’ annual population growth, (and over 90% of California, Florida, and New York), results from immigration.

Also, 29% of inmates in federal prisons are illegal aliens.

We are a bunch of fools for letting this continue.